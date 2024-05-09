Minnesota: Finstad introduces bill to change CR

Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., on Tuesday introduced the CRP Modernization Act, a bill he says will use “science-based soil metrics to target CRP acres toward the most vulnerable land, while ensuring farmers and landowners continue to have the tools to protect our most valuable resources.”The CRP Modernization Act would:▪ Require USDA to utilize the land capability classification system based on soil quality to approve acreage rental rates for General and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) enrollment.



— Class 1–2: 85% of the county average soil rental rate;

— Class 3: 100% of the county average soil rental rate;

— Class 4-7: 115% of the county average soil rental rate.

▪ Establish a decreased rate equaling 85% of the initial sign-up rate for landowners who choose to re-enroll in a new CRP contract. For example, landowners who choose to re-enroll Class 4-7 soil would receive 97.75% of the county average soil rental rate.



— For each subsequent re-enrollment, the percentage would decrease by an additional 10%.

▪ Clearly define eligible CRP cost-share opportunities and practices for continuous enrollment on marginal land, including mid-contract management activities.

–The Hagstrom Report