Minnesota man captures steer wrestling title at Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS – Steer wrestler J.D. Struxness claims world championship

Steer wrestler J.D. Struxness needed the pieces to fall into place in Round 10 to win his first world championship.



And they did.



JD Struxness. PRCA | Courtesy photo image-33



Struxness placed second in the round with a 3.6-second run to collect a $26,624 check and then moved into the final hole in the average to add another $8,150, thanks to having a 36.0-second time on 10 head.



After calculating all the earnings, Struxness finished atop the world standings with $309,220. He edged Will Lummus who came in second with $307,713.



“We’ll find out when I wake up, it’s still settling in right now, still in the hustle n’ bustle,” said Struxness, 30, about winning his first career gold buckle. “When we get a second to sit down and relax a little bit, I’m sure it will sink in, been waiting a while to hear that.”



Struxness took a moment to talk about his journey to a gold buckle.



“The week started kind of down, missed a steer in Round 1,” Struxness said. “From there on it was just a battle to get back into the fight, then we got back there, and it was a battle to where we could have an opportunity (Saturday night).”



Struxness was quick to credit his horsepower. He was riding Crush, the Nutrena Horse of the Year, presented by AQHA in steer wrestling.



“I’ve been riding Crush all year, the horse has been great all year, and I won a lot of money on him,” Struxness said. “This year he had three riders on him, Ty, myself, and Rowdy Parrott . He did great for all of us. We had Matt Reeves over there on the hazing side on Kirk, like I was saying before Matt hazed 35 steers this week on Kirk, they never had one mess up. He did an outstanding job. Those horses are what gave us an opportunity to go out there and compete and do what we did this week.”

Tie-Down Roper Riley Webb claims second-consecutive world championship



Riley Webb entered the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge as a man on a mission and left as a champion.



The 21-year-old tie-down roper finished his trip to Las Vegas with a second-straight PRCA World Championship, the NFR Average championship and a new event-best season earnings record.



“It’s just so wild,” Webb said. “I’m so blessed to be here with any gold buckle or average title. Whatever it is, it just makes me want to work harder to get a chance to be here next year.”



Webb finished the season with $475,215 – besting the standard of $452,852, he set in tie-down roping in 2023 – and outgained runner-up Shad Mayfield by $77,806.



“These are the top guys in the world, and we push each other to be the best we can be every day and all year long,” Webb said. “(Shad) was in the lead the whole time, and I fell a bit behind. But I kept pushing and grinding by coming out here, doing my job and roping the best I could every day. And it worked out for me in the end.”



He racked up $258,308 at the Thomas & Mack Center to run away with the average and finish second in the RAM Top Gun standings.



“Coming in, I knew I was going to have to play offense the whole time,” Webb said. “I needed to win a couple of rounds. And I knew tonight if I wanted a chance at the gold buckle, I was going to have to win the average.”



Josh Frost snares long-awaited PRCA Bull Riding World Championship



Josh Frost officially got it done on Saturday night during Round 10 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.



After three straight runner-up finishes, Frost held serve throughout the Finals and won his first PRCA Bull Riding World Championship.



“It feels great to officially be the world champ,” Frost said. “I knew there was a scenario where Cooper (James) could be the only rider and catch me. But we just stayed on and let it all hang out tonight.



“It’s pretty cool to come here, win the average and get that gold buckle. After three straight years of finishing second, it feels really good to come out on top.”



Frost finished the season with $476,887 to end the grueling stretch at the Thomas & Mack Center atop the PRCA | RAM World Standings.



He also won the average at 580 points on seven head and was the only bull rider to stay on more than five bulls.



“It’s about taking it one bull at a time,” Frost said. “I was trying to make the most out of each bull we had. A lot of work was put into the preparation and keeping my body healthy for this event. It paid off.”



Wade/Thorp capture team roping championship



Perhaps no event had as many scenarios, projections and question marks as team roping entering Round 10 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.



The door stayed wide open for a host of teams to walk through and earn a PRCA | RAM World Championship.



After another roller-coaster round, header Tyler Wade and heeler Wesley Thorp stood above the rest to earn gold buckles for the second straight year.



“I can’t believe it. It’s crazy. I never thought we’d win one, so to win two is beyond belief,” Wade said. “I’ve been stressed all week going back and forth. I’ve been fast on nights and missed the next… The good Lord has blessed us with a ton of opportunities.

And the competition is so tough now that those guys at the top have literally made me step my game up.”



The tandem finished 11th in the NFR Average with 23 seconds on six head. Clint Summers and Jake Long locked up the average championship at 44.3 seconds on nine head.



Wade and Thorp finished with $361,480 to best runner-up Summers and win his second world title. Thorp also finished with $361,480 to top runner-up Long.



The duo set new single-season earnings records, besting the previous mark of $340,708 set by Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira in 2022.



Ryder Wright wins saddle bronc title



Ryder Wright needed a quality out in Round 10 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge to break through and win the world.



Wright did that and more in his final bout of the season on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin.



The duo paired for 89.5 points to tie for the round win with Lefty Holman and lock up his third PRCA Saddle Bronc World Championship.



“After I got bucked off (in Round 2), they tried to shut the door on me,” Wright said. “I stuck my foot in there, scratching and clawing my way back into this fight. I won my first gold buckle with two no scores, so I’m no stranger to this environment. Yeah, I was just gunning for go-rounds every night and it paid off.”



Wright knew he had a shot to win it all when he drew the Pendleton Whisky Let’er Buck Horse of the Year All or Nothin. The bucking horse also tied for Saddle Bronc Horse of the NFR with Championship Pro Rodeo’s Tickled Pink.



“I was pumped. I jumped up and down in my hotel room with excitement,” Wright said of the draw. “I told my wife last night that I was going to put an exclamation point on this week and go home with the gold buckle. I did just that.”



It marked Wright’s third world title and first since 2020. He racked up $479,958 in the process and finished seventh in the NFR Average at 786.5 points on nine head.



“I try not to sit back and think about it too much,” he said. “I’ve got a long road in front of me to where I want to be in my career. I’ve been here nine times, and I’m still only 26 years old. I have a long career ahead of me, so I’m going to keep trying to climb that ladder with gold buckles.”



The third title for Ryder Wright brought his immediate family’s gold buckle total to 14. His brother, Stetson, holds eight titles, and his father, Cody, won two championships.



Dean Thompson stuns field, wins first bareback title



Dean Thompson needed everything to go his way in Round 10 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge. It did.



After entering Saturday fourth in the PRCA | RAM World Standings, Thompson recorded an 88.5-point ride on J Bar J’s Straight Stick to finish second in the final go.



When the dust settled, the ride proved enough to propel him to the top and earn Thompson his first PRCA | RAM World Championship and NFR Average Championship.



“Like I said all week, people say you’re in the hunt for the world title right now, and it kind of shocks me that they didn’t know I was already in the hunt from Round 1,” Thompson said. “But it’s a different thing when it all works out. You almost can’t even imagine it.”



Thompson finished the season with $412,121, besting runner-up Rocker Steiner by $17,934.



“When I finished taping my arm, I reminded myself that there are no expectations,” Thompson said. “Expectations are the thief of joy, and they’re what will steal your best performance. I reminded myself that I’m here just to ride great bucking horses. That’s one I’ve been on a bunch of times, and that’s what happened.”



Thompson competed in 14 go-rounds at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge without winning a round buckle.



Six days later, Thompson added the ultimate prize to his trophy case, a PRCA World Championship and the NFR Average Championship.



“I waited 14 rounds to win my first go-round win,” Thompson said. “To come back here for a completely different buckle is so much better. It’s 10 years’ worth of work. 10 years’ worth of dreaming.



“People used to smile at me when I said I wanted to be a world champion bareback rider with that knowing look in their eye that it would never happen,” Thompson said. “I’ve just got to say, ‘Hey, I made it.’ And a lot of people I know are just as proud as I am right now.”







Kassie Mowry captures first world title in dramatic fashion

The race for a gold buckle in the barrel racing brought the fans inside the Thomas & Mack Center to their feet every night, Round 10 was no different at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.



Coming into the night, Kassie Mowry and Hailey Kinsel were separated by one spot in the NFR Average and less than $15,000 in the world standings. It all came down to Round 10 with a WPRA World Championship on the line.



At the end of 14 runs it was the Dublin, Texas, cowgirl Kassie Mowry standing on top as the world champion. Mowry clinched her first gold buckle with a 13.59-second run. It left the five-time NFR qualifier at a loss for words.



“I knew it was going to come down to tonight and who was faster between Hailey (Kinsel) and I,” said Mowry. “Being first out, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I just had to make the same type of run I’d been making all week. Don’t try to play it safe. Finish this week strong and that’s what we did.”



Mowry finished atop the world standings with $457,809, topping runner-up Hailey Kinsel , who finished the 2024 season with $430,353.



It was a difficult year for Mowry who lost her fiancé Michae Boone to an accident in early June. She pushed through, qualifying for the NFR with just 27 rodeos under her belt. Despite the challenges she faced, she said there’s no place Michael would’ve rather her been than competing on Jarvis on the sport’s biggest stage.



“When I went to leave for the summer rodeos, it took every ounce of me to leave my driveway. I didn’t want to go,” Mowry said. “But I knew that he (fiancé Michael Boone) wanted me to show off this horse and I had more rodeos to get to.



“I got out there and it was my fellow competitors that guided me. These girls and my horse lifted me up through this. Anytime something didn’t go right, and I was looking for a reason to go home, my horse wouldn’t let me leave. He would turn around and continue to show off like he’s done all year.”



In addition to winning her first world title, Mowry also claimed the RAM Top Gun Award as the top money earner at the NFR. Over 10 nights, she earned $295,526, including five rounds wins.



“This is a great opportunity to come here and win just about what I won all year,” Mowry said. “I went out there and just tried to make the best of every single night. My dad did put a little tidbit in my ear about winning a truck if this were to happen and it did. So, I just might have to get that truck.”

Check another career box off for ultra-talented roper Shad Mayfield .



The Clovis, N.M., cowboy won his inaugural PRCA All-Around World Championship in dramatic form Saturday night before 17,227 fans at the Thomas & Mack Center.



Mayfield finished atop the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $335,474. He edged second-place Coleman Proctor by a mere $675.



Mayfield claimed the all-around title by competing in tie-down roping, steer roping and as a team roping header.



“There was a lot going on before the tie-down roping started (Saturday),” said Mayfield, 24. “I believe I needed to place at least fourth in the round and stay where I was in the average (to win).

After Quade Hiatt went, I had a chance to move past him in the average by tying a calf in 10 (seconds) flat. That became the game plan pretty quickly.”



Mayfield clocked a 9.6-second run in Round 10, which allowed him to finish fourth in the average with a 94.6-second time on 10 head. That $40,751 fourth-place average check vaulted Mayfield to the crown since Proctor and his team roping heeler Logan Medlin received a no time earlier in the evening.



That dropped Proctor/Medlin to eighth in the average with 28.5 seconds on seven head and gave them a $8,150 average check.



“The all-around buckle is really special. I’m going to get plenty of opportunities for a gold buckle in the tie-down roping but the all-around is so much harder to win,” Mayfield said. “You are battling so many other cowboys across other events. This year with Stetson (Wright) being out, you were really seeing a battle for this buckle all year long. Looking back it, I didn’t really think I’d be in this spot but I’m thankful I am. I think it’s the most prestigious buckle you can win in all of PRORODEO.”



This is Mayfield’s second career gold buckle – he was the 2020 PRCA Tie-Down Roping World Champion. He finished second in the 2024 tie-down roping world standings with $397,408.

Mayfield has battled hip labrums all season, but he has no plans of slowing down.



“I’m going to keep pushing. I don’t think I’m ready for surgery,” Mayfield said. “I felt great in Round 1 until I tweaked my hip really bad getting off my horse. That really became a factor the final nine nights. It’s something that I’ll take a good, little break from before coming back in the wintertime and come back feeling the best I can.”