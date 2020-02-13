Miske Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

Frank and Charlene Mehling discussing a possible purchase.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2020

Location: Glendive Livestock Exchange, Glendive, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

46 Two Year Old Bulls – $4,449

58 Yearling Bulls – $3346

104 Total Bulls – $3745

A nice sized crowd braved the cold weather for the Annual Miske Angus Ranch Production Sale held 2/12/2020 at the Glendive Livestock Exchange in Glendive, Montana. The Miske family has built a reputation program by focusing on genetic traits that create cattle that go out and work for you instead of cattle you go out and work for and backing them with the Miske Ranch Angus Guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

Top Two Year Olds:

Lot 31 at $7,250, MR BUSHWACKER 8376, 3/26/18, MR BUSHWACKER 3113 x ALBERDA QUEEN IRENE 529, Sold to Darin Miske, Wibaux, Montana.

Lot 23 at $5,750, MR MAGIC ANSWER 8210, 4/9/18, MR MAGIC ANSWER 8210 x MISKE QUEEN DOROTHY 4030, sold to Cole Thorton, Lambert, Montana.

Lot 10 at $5,500, MR MAGIC ANSWER 852, 3/17/18, MR MAGIC ANSWER 5506 x MISKE QUEEN DOROTHY 517, sold to Steve Kreittinger, Wibaux, Montana.

Lot 15 at $5,500, MR INVESTMENT 8334, 3/20/18, SITZ INVESTMENT 6607 x MISKE QUEEN TEA 110, sold to Knuths Cattle Company, Wibaux, Montana.

Top Yearling:

Lot 63 at $5,750, MR UP RIVER 9157, 3/9/19, THOMAS UP RIVER 1614 x MISKE QUEEN JANINE 8302, sold to Ray Tescher, Beach, North Dakota.

Lot 56 at $5,250, MR RESOURCE 9189, 3/18/19, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x MISKE LADY LOIS 2054, sold to Ray Tescher, Beach, North Dakota.