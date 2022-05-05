Miske Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 28, 2022
Location: Glendive Livestock Exchange-Glendive, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
90 Bulls Averaged $3,409
Great day for Miske Angus at their Annual Spring Bull Sale, after postponing due to weather to April 28, 2022, held at Glendive Livestock Exchang-Glendive, Montana. Miske Angus focuses on the basics…well balanced cattle out of proven genetics and backed with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 78 at $6000, MR EXCLUSIVE 1502, 3/20/21, MUSGRAVE 316 EXCLUSIVE X SITZ UPWARD 8991, Sold to Darin Miske-Wibaux, Montana
Lot 86 at $6000, MR AVIATOR 188, 2/23/21, MUSGRAVE AVIATOR X MILL BAR KICKOK 7242, Sold to Triple C Farms-Savage, Montana
Lot 65 at $5500, MR RENEW 1284, 3/19/21, SAV RENEW 8132 X SITZ UPWARD 10632, Sold to Buxbaum & Sons -Glendive, Montana
Lot 10 at $5000, MR EXCLUSIVE 0710, 3/24/20, MUSGRAVE 316 EXCLUSIVE X MISKE QUEEN JANINE 336, Sold to Scammon Farms Inc. – Wibaux, Montana
