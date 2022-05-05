Miske Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 28, 2022

Location: Glendive Livestock Exchange-Glendive, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

90 Bulls Averaged $3,409

Great day for Miske Angus at their Annual Spring Bull Sale, after postponing due to weather to April 28, 2022, held at Glendive Livestock Exchang-Glendive, Montana. Miske Angus focuses on the basics…well balanced cattle out of proven genetics and backed with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 78 at $6000, MR EXCLUSIVE 1502, 3/20/21, MUSGRAVE 316 EXCLUSIVE X SITZ UPWARD 8991, Sold to Darin Miske-Wibaux, Montana

Lot 86 at $6000, MR AVIATOR 188, 2/23/21, MUSGRAVE AVIATOR X MILL BAR KICKOK 7242, Sold to Triple C Farms-Savage, Montana

Lot 65 at $5500, MR RENEW 1284, 3/19/21, SAV RENEW 8132 X SITZ UPWARD 10632, Sold to Buxbaum & Sons -Glendive, Montana

Lot 10 at $5000, MR EXCLUSIVE 0710, 3/24/20, MUSGRAVE 316 EXCLUSIVE X MISKE QUEEN JANINE 336, Sold to Scammon Farms Inc. – Wibaux, Montana

Roger Jacobs and Bob Miske at the block

