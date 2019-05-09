Miss Black Hills Roundup Queen Pageant apps due June 1

Second Annual Miss Black Hills Roundup Queen Pageant to be held in Belle Fourche, S.D. July 1, 2019.

Calling all rodeo queen contestants.

You are invited to enter the 2nd annual Miss Black Hills Roundup Rodeo Queen pageant held in Belle Fourche, S.D. July 1, 2019.

The one-day pageant will be held on July 1, during the 100th Celebration of the Black Hills Roundup 4th of July PRCA Rodeo. Coronation is on July 2, 2019 during the Ranch Rodeo.

Age divisions: Senior: 18 to 26; Junior: 13 to 17; and Princess: 12 & under.

Judged categories include interviewing, speaking, modeling, appearance and horsemanship. Saddles to the winners in all three divisions.

The Black Hills Roundup was selected Medium Rodeo of the Year and inducted into the Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2018! Our Rodeo was also chosen for WPRA Best Footing Award in the Badlands Circuit.

June 1, 2019 is the application deadline to meet publications. Late entries accepted with additional $25.

–Black Hills Roundup Queen Pageant