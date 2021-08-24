Miss Rodeo America to attend Newell Labor Day
For the first time in history, Miss Rodeo America will join Newell, South Dakota, for its Labor Day celebration.
Jordan Tierney, Miss Rodeo America 2020-2021, is from Oral, South Dakota. She is the 26-year-old daughter of PRCA World Champion and Hall of Famer, Paul Tierney, and Miss Rodeo South Dakota 1985, Robin Tierney. Jordan is a graduate of Chadron State College with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and a Minor in Marketing.
Jordan competed for the title of Miss Rodeo America 2020 in December 2019 at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada as Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2019. In addition to being crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020, Jordan also won the Appearance category.
Due to the global pandemic and cancellation of the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant, Jordan graciously accepted to continue reigning as Miss Rodeo America 2020-2021. This will be the first time since the inception of the Miss Rodeo America Pageant that the First Lady of Professional Rodeo will reign for two years.
During her reign as the official representative of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Tierney will travel around 100,000 miles and appear at nearly 100 rodeo performances yearly, as well as making appearances at schools, civic groups, and other special events in order to educate the public and create awareness about the sport of rodeo, its sponsors, and the western way of life.
For more information on Miss Rodeo America visit http://www.missrodeoamerica.com. To inquire about scheduling Miss Rodeo America please email schedule@missrodoeamerica.com.
Monday, September 6, 2021
8:30 AM Breakfast at the NVN Center, Newell
10:00 AM Riding in Newell Labor Day Parade
11:00-11:30 AM Autograph Session at the Newell South Park
11:40 AM-12:10 PM Autograph Session at the Newell Arena
12:30 PM Help with Coronation of new Miss Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen,
Jr. Miss and Little Miss at the Newell Arena
1:00 PM Carry American Flag in Grand Entry for Newell Labor Day Rodeo
During Rodeo Jordan will be helping sell Chase the Ace Tickets, Mutton Busting, Sheep TeePee’ing, and Buckle Presentations
She may even be a special guest competitor in the Family Team Roping Event
Any questions, please contact Cheyenne Winkler (605) 515-1137
