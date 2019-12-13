Miss Rodeo AmericaNews | December 13, 2019 Jordan Tierney of Hot Springs, South Dakota will represent the sport of rodeo throughout the year as Miss Rodeo America. She is the daughter of former Miss Rodeo South Dakota Robin (Bail) Tierney and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer and 2x World Champion Calf Roper Paul Tierney. Photo by Molly Morrow News No One Turned Off the Tap: 2019 Wettest on RecordDecember 6, 2019NCBA Seeks Clarity and Consistency in Beef Origin Labeling PracticesDecember 3, 2019 Miss Rodeo AmericaDecember 13, 2019 Young again: New owner for staple Valentine, Nebraska western storeNovember 26, 2019Rope for the Crown winner Sawyer Gilbert is world’s best breakaway roperDecember 13, 2019 See more