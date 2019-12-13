Miss Rodeo America | TSLN.com

Miss Rodeo America

News | December 13, 2019

Jordan Tierney of Hot Springs, South Dakota will represent the sport of rodeo throughout the year as Miss Rodeo America. She is the daughter of former Miss Rodeo South Dakota Robin (Bail) Tierney and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer and 2x World Champion Calf Roper Paul Tierney. Photo by Molly Morrow

