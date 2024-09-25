Cutlines:

Miss Rodeo Colorado 2023 Won NILE Raffle Filly

Kaycee Monnens Cortner

Last year, Miss Rodeo Colorado, Randilyn Madison, was at the Mountain States Circuit Finals when she received a call that she won the NILE Raffle Filly. “It’s quite the call,” she smiled.

Earlier that week, she attended the NILE in her role as ambassador, helping to sell the tickets to attendees. “Wherever I went last year, I would buy a ticket because it usually benefitted a scholarship. I would always buy a raffle ticket everywhere I went to donate to that program,” she said.

Each year, the NILE raffles off a donated filly from reputable Quarter Horse breeders in Montana and surrounding states. Winners may take ownership of the filly or the proceeds from selling the filly in the sale. Proceeds go toward NILE youth programs.

In 2023, Clint Casterline Quarter Horses of Wolf Point, Montana donated CC Lenas Kitty, by Blue Cats DR by High Flyin Cat and out of CC French Lena Bar.

Nicknamed “Baby,” the now-three-year-old gray filly is being ridden and used by Madison. “She’s adorable,” she said.

Because Madison was still traveling in her capacity as Miss Rodeo Colorado last October, she gave her filly named time off. After passing on her title in January, Madison returned to working with the filly. “She picked up like she never left off. She’s very mellow, very easy to be around,” she said.

Since then, Madison has moved to Arizona. She and her boyfriend, PRCA header Eric Martin, are building a house and rodeoing. Despite limited roping experience in her childhood, Madison is learning to team rope and recently entered her first jackpot. Baby is learning alongside her.

“We’re heeling on her and hopefully will breakaway soon,” she said. “She’s very smart.”

The training process has been easy with Baby, due to a solid foundation. Prior to last year’s raffle, Baby was in training with Alexis Herbert Miller at Split Arrow Versatility Horses of Kinnear, Wyoming. “We’ve not had to go back and do any ground work,” Madison said. “She’d had a saddle on when we got her. She knew what was going on, it was just a matter of putting more time on her. We’ve been able to pick up where she left off. She’s done a really, really good job with her.”

The 2024 NILE Raffle Filly is a 2022 sorrel filly from the Wald Ranch of Lodge Grass, Montana. Her registered name is Rawhide Stylishbonks by Rawhides Rez Cat by WR This Cats Smart and out of Rawhide Little Bonks by Stylish Tip.

“Daphne” has been in training at Anderson Training Stables, a full-service reining facility in Wilsall, MT for over two months. Daphne is started under saddle, picking up correct lead departures, and riding with other horses quietly.

Information about all NILE equine events can be found at the Facebook page, NILE Horse Events or at thenile.org/events/horse. Tickets for the 2024 Raffle Filly can be purchased online or during the NILE, scheduled for Oct. 11-19. Winners need not be present to win.

