Miss Rodeo SD apps due Aug 15

Sisseton, S.D. April 29, 2019- Poised, professional and polished young women who want to promote South Dakota and the western way of life are encouraged to apply and compete to be the new Miss Rodeo South Dakota. A new addition to the pageant will be the selection of a Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota.

The 2020 Miss Rodeo South Dakota & Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota pageant will be held October 31, 2019 – November 2, 2019 in Brookings, SD, in conjunction with the First Chance Bonanza Rodeo.

This is an incredible leadership opportunity that was almost lost. Thankfully, a new organization took the reins to keep the legacy alive.

The Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) pageant and title for rodeo royalty started in 1956 and is under new leadership by Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Inc. (MRSDI), a non-profit 501c6 organization. As of March 2019, the Miss Rodeo America, Inc, officially gave MRSDI the participation agreement sanctioning the Miss Rodeo South Dakota competitions, which also includes being the only South Dakota organization who can use the Miss Rodeo America logo within the state. Without this new organization stepping up, there would not be a 2020 MRSD selected or representing SD rodeo at the annual Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, NV.

‘Rodeo is the state of sport of South Dakota. The heritage and legacy of our western way of life is a solid foundation for young women who are ready to develop into a premier speaker, horsewoman, western fashion stylist and advocate for South Dakota rodeo,” said Courtney Schaefer, President of Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Inc. and MRSD ‘12. “This is an exciting time to get involved as MRSDI continues to expand the Miss Rodeo South Dakota brand to develop professional young women to promote the sport of rodeo across the state.”

“It is the utmost priority to continue to provide a MRSD program to benefit young women of our state who desire to advocate professionally for rodeo, South Dakota and the western way of life,” said Cindy Wilk, SD National Director. Contestants must be ages 19-26 years old to compete.

Jordan Tierney, Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2019, is available for media interviews as she travels as the leading lady of SD rodeo’s royalty. Jordan shares her deep commitment in these words, “I am so grateful to give back to a sport and lifestyle that has given me everything!”

Email missrodeosouthdakotainc@gmail.com to become a contestant, sponsor, member or volunteer.

–Miss Rodeo South Dakota