Mitchell Tech Institute open house Sept. 8

Mitchell—Mitchell Technical Institute will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a public event on Tuesday, September 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the campus in Mitchell.

MTI opened its doors on September 8, 1968, with fewer than 200 students and a small faculty and administrative staff. Part of a larger system of four institutes statewide, MTI has developed unique programs and grown to an annual enrollment of more than 1,200 students.

MTI's president Mark Wilson stated that "Mitchell Technical Institute is a cornerstone in workforce training for the state. Most every employment sector has likely employed an MTI graduate. We are celebrating how far we have come, but also the bright future awaiting our students and their employers."

A celebration event will be held on the campus to commemorate the anniversary. A short program featuring South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels and several local dignitaries will be held at 5:30 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Kickin' Brass Big Band of Sioux Falls. Food prepared by the renowned Culinary Academy of South Dakota will be served.

The open-house style event requires no tickets or RSVPs. Alumni, former employees and supporters of the school are encouraged to attend.

–Mitchell Technical Institute