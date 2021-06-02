MODAK Dairy day to feature farm tours and children’s activities

GOODWIN, SD – South Dakota Farm Families and the Moes family are celebrating June Dairy Month by hosting an open house at the Moes’ family farm, MoDak Dairy, near Kranzburg. The event will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Guests attending the free, family-friendly event will see firsthand where the dairy products they enjoy get their start.

Visitors to the farm will have the opportunity to tour the dairy, pet baby calves, and eat free grilled cheese sandwiches and ice cream. Guests will learn more about how farmers care for the environment, their cows, and how milk travels from the cow to the grocery store.

The Moes family is no stranger to opening their farm for tours. This will be the ninth time the family has hosted an open house for June Dairy Month. “We appreciate the Moes family’s willingness to open up their farm to their neighbors and folks from the surrounding communities,” said Heidi Zwinger, Outreach Director for Ag United. “There’s nothing like giving people the opportunity to see firsthand how committed South Dakota dairy farmers are to their cows and the environment,” added Zwinger.

MoDak Dairy is located North of Kranzburg. From Interstate 29 go eight miles east on Hwy 212. Turn North onto 466th Ave. for 1 mile. Then turn right onto 171st St. for ¾ mi. The farm is located at 46516 171st St. Goodwin, SD.

The event is sponsored in part by Ag United/South Dakota Farm Families, Undeniably Dairy, Midwest Dairy, and Valley Queen Cheese.

–South Dakota Farm Families/Ag United for South Dakota