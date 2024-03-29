Moffitt: US to urge UN to declare 2026 International Year of the Woman Farmer

The U.S. government will urge the United Nations General Assembly to declare 2026 the International Year of the Woman Farmer, Agriculture Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Services Jennifer Lester Moffitt announced today. Moffitt made the announcement at a conference on women in agriculture sponsored by the World Food Prize Foundation at the Institute of Peace in Washington. “I want to hone in on the power of sisterhood,” Moffitt said, adding during a panel discussion that the declaration will highlight the changes that are necessary for women in agriculture to thrive – from smallholder farmers in developing countries to agricultural researchers and corporate executives. Lisa Carty, representative of the United States to the UN Economic and Social Council, said she is recruiting other countries to support the declaration and that so far no one has declined. Moffitt also said that the Agriculture Department has assigned the Foreign Agricultural Service to recruit other countries to support the declaration. Carty said the U.S. government is expected to take the declaration to the UN in May. In an interview, Moffitt noted that USDA is working closely with the State Department on this all of government effort to get the UN General Assembly to vote for the declaration. She said that the period between now and 2026 should allow time for the organization to make programming related to the declaration effective. At the conference, Terry Branstad, the former Iowa governor and ambassador to China who now chairs the World Food Prize Foundation, said that the conference today, titled Seeds of Equity: Women Driving Growth & Innovation in Agriculture, was the first of a series of conferences called Dialogue Next. The foundation will sponsor a conference called Seeds of Strength: Nurturing Farmer Resilience at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) in Mexico July 10-11. CIMMYT is the international research center where Norman Borlaug, the wheat researcher considered the father of the Green Revolution, conducted his research. Borlaug inspired the creation of the Iowa-based World Food Prize. At the conference, former World Food Prize laureates issued a letter to the leaders of the G20 countries, urging them to follow the example of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who holds the G20 presidency. The laureates urged the other leaders to “champion bold action to tackle the global food crisis and put us on a path to achieving” the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as Lula da Silva has done.