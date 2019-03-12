Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet – 36th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Date: Feb. 21, 2019

Location: At the farm, northwest of Olivet, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Consultant: Vern Frey

Averages:

108 Reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $5,805

32 Bred Females – $2,070

A big crowd enjoyed the fellowship and meal provided by Charles and LeAndra Mogck. This sale was anchored by the herd sire, SydGen Enhance, who is rapidly becoming one of the nation's leading herd sires.

The bulls were big and well-grown, out of one of the outstanding cow herds in South Dakota. Charles has produced several bulls that are in bull studs across the country, as well as several herd bulls that are serving in purebred herds. Charles travels the area during marketing season to bid on many of the calves produced by customers who use Mogck bulls.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 3: $14,000 to Haugen Cattle, Hannaford, North Dakota – MOGCK Enhance 338 by SydGen Enhance x Riverbend None Better Y095

Lot 61: $14,000 to Ridgeview Ranch, Ridgeview, South Dakota – 3F Epic 4631 x Mohnen Impressive 1093

Lot 18: $14,000 to Ridgeview Ranch, Ridgeview, South Dakota – SydGen Enhance x Connealy Shrek 4242

Lot 54: $13,000 to Anderson Angus Ranch, Chaffee, North Dakota – MOGCK United Front 503 x Connealy Earnan 98L

Lot 8: $12,000 to Semet, Wisconsin – Sydgen Enhance x Musgrave Big Sky

Lot 1: $12,000 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota – Sydgen Enhance x SydGen Blacksmith 4010