Mogck & Sons Angus Sale Report

TSLN Reps: Kelly Klein, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2024

Location: At the ranch near Olivet SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Manager: Vern Frey Livestock Sales & Service



Averages:

115 Bulls $6,119; 32 Bred Cows $3,406; 14 Spring Pairs $3,614





Mogck & Sons held their 41st Annual Production Sale Feb 15th at the ranch.

They produced a stout line up of bulls with trait leading EPDs raised for the cattleman that sells calves by the pound. A great sale for a great family. Congratulations!

Top Selling Bulls

LOT 7 MOGCK MAN IN BLACK 1243 1-5-23 son of LAR Man in Black x Mogck Ruth 1090 to SD Buyer for $19,000.

LOT 3 MOGCK EMPIRE 593 12-23-22 son of Mogck Empire 110 x Mogck Flaming Queen 2191 to Dohrmann Cattle Co Taylor ND for $18,000.

LOT 69 MOGCK AUTHENTIC 873 12-26-22 son of Woodhill Authentic x Mogck Ruth 1380 to Brinkley Angus Milan MO for $16,500.

LOT 32 MOGCK WHITEWATER 493 12-22-22 son of HCC Whitewater 9010 x Mogck Jilt 1270 to Frey Angus Ranch Granville ND for $16,000.

LOT 2 MOGCK BARRICADE 1523 1-9-23 son of Sitz Barricade 632F x Mogck Barb 2287 to SD Buyer for $15,000.

LOT 6 MOGCK IRON HORSE 355 12-20-22 son of BigK/WSC Iron Horse 025F x Mogck Ruth 2211 to Doug Nichols Bartlett NE for $13,500.

Top Selling Pair LOT 145 MOGCK BARBARAMERE 2640 3-1-20 daughter of Mogck Entice x Carter Barbarmere 8758 w/ bull calf by Wilks Regiment at side, to Werning Cattle Co SD for $4,500



Charles Vander May of Kadoka SD picked up several Mogck Bulls







Nebraska cattleman Wilfred Haberman picked up a Mogck bull






