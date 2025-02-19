Mohnen Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Jan. 30, 2025



Location: at the ranch near White Lake SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

191 Angus Bulls – $13,924

39 Com. Bred Cows – $3,560



The Mohnen Family celebrated their 39th year in the Angus business with a barn burner of a sale. This was the deepest set of bulls they have ever offered. Many of the sire groups are by bulls they have raised and are now being used all over the country. Congratulations on 39 years and for having a terrific sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 65 $175,000 MOHNEN GUNSMOKE 2894 son of Ellingson Progressive x Mohnen Madame Pride 439 sold to Select Sires of Plain City, OH

LOT 25 $82,500 MOHNEN STABILITY 3014 son of SAV Magnum 1335 x Mohnen Madame Pride 3189 sold to Peak Dot Ranch of Wood Mountain, SK, CA.

LOT 135 $44,000 MOHNEN REVERED 1964 son of LT Revered x Mohnen Madame Pride 3189 sold to DBL Inc of Fullerton, NE.

LOT 76 $42,000 MOHNEN PROGRESSIVE 4274 son of Ellingson Progressive x Mohnen Emblynette 6979 sold to NE bull buyer.

LOT 5 $ 37,500 MOHNEN HOLLYWOOD 1044 son of Mohnen Hollywood x Mohnen Jilt 1412 sold to Minert-Simonson Angus Ranch of Dunning, NE.

LOT 57 $37,000 MOHNEN PROGRESSIVE 1864 son of Ellingson Progressive x Mohnen Madame Pride 759 sold to NE bull buyer.

LOT 168 $30,000 MOHNEN FORCE 6473 son of SAV Magnum 1335 x Mohnen Jilt 6900 sold to Hoover Angus of Tingley, IA.

LOT 23 $29,000 MOHNEN HOLLYWOOD 4114 son of Mohnen Hollywood x Mohnen Jilt 240 sold to Rod Campbell of Colechester, IL.

LOT 190 $25,000 MOHNEN BANDOLIER 6743 son of Mohnen Bandolier x Mohnen Queen Lady 2398 sold to NE bull buyer.

LOT 7 $25,000 MOHNEN HOLLYWOOD 1424 son of Mohnen Hollywood x Mohnen Ruth 1279 sold to Steve Gadd of Highmore, SD.

.

The Mohnen bull pens were busy on sale day





Bryan Eden of Alpena, S.D., bought a load of Mohnen bulls.





Jim Smeenk came from Newell, S.D., to buy a few bulls.




