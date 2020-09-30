Mohnen Angus Female Sale

Lane Jorgensen, Mt. Vernon, South Dakota, bought Lots 21 and 21A. Lane is 21 years old and enthused about agriculture.



Date: Sept. 21, 2020

Location: at the Ranch, southwest of White Lake, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Average:

95 lots – $3,995

This warm day found a large crowd gathered to evaluate and bid on these top Angus females. Steve and Kathy Mohnen, Josh, John and their families, continue to feature progeny of the great Mohnen Jilt family, along with daughters of Mohnen Madame Pride, Mohnen Elba, Abigale, Zara, Ruth, and others.

Top Sellers:

Lot 46: SAV Madame Pride 2552, safe to calve Dec. 11, 2020 to SAV America 8018: $18,000 to Shane Scott, East End, Saskatchewan, Canada – SAV 707 Rito 9969 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004 (SAV Madame Pride 5290)

Lot 1C: Mohnen Jilt 6039: $14,500 to Wall Street Cattle, Lebanon, Missouri – daughter of Pathfinder, Mohnen Jilt 1655 x Hoover No Doubt

Lot 1: Mohnen Jilt 440: $10,500 to LeJeune Cattle & Hay Farm, Elton, Louisiana, – daughter of Pathfinder, Mohnen Jilt 1655 x SAV Emblem 8074

Lot 16: Mohnen Jilt 1499, safe to calve Feb. 22, 2021 to Mohnen Prince 2959: $8,000 Whitestone Farm, Virginia – daughter of Mohnen Jilt 1827 x LD Capitalist 316

Lot 98: Mohnen Jilt 1655 (DDF), selling IVF Aspiration by bull of choice w/5 frozen embryos & guarantee of 2 pregnancies: $9,500 to Titus Schrock, Brock, Nebraska

Lot 104: SAV Madame Pride 9477: $7,500 to Leonard Newman, Carmel, Indiana – SAV Net Worth 4200 x SAF 598 Bando 5175 (SAV Madame Pride 0075)