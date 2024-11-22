Mohnen Angus Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Nov. 7, 2024



Location: White Lake SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Manager: Dave Mullins and Glenn Davis



Averages:

48 Open Heifers – $4,715

34 Bred Heifers – $6,757

39 Bred Cows – $5,564

12 Fall Pairs – $5,500

13 Spring Pairs – $7,826





It was a great day for Mohnen Angus to host their female sale. A large crowd was on hand to try and add Mohnen genetics to their own herds. A wide variety of females were offered including many hard to part with lots. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.



Top Open Heifers:

Lot 60 MOHNEN ELBA LASS 1184, 12-22-23, daughter of SAV MAGNUM 1335 X MOHNEN ELBA LASS 2922, sold to Linz Heritage Angus, Byars, Okla., and Abernathy Ranches, Lander, Wyo., for $56,000.

Lot 157 MOHNEN ANNIE K M84, 2-21-24 daughter of MOHNEN HOLLYWOOD X BROOKING ANNIE K390, sold to Voss Angus, Dexter, Iowa, for $14,000.

Top Bred Heifers:

Lot 2 MOHNEN JILT 173, 12-10-22, daughter of SITZ RESILIENT 10208 X MOHNEN JILT 1412, bred to Mohnen Discipline, sold to Glenmary Farm, Rapidan, Va., for $44,000.

Lot 27 MOHNEN JILT 3472, 2-2-22, daughter of MOHNEN ASSURANCE X MOHNEN JILT 1238, bred to Mohnen Ranger 472, sold to Glenmary Farm, Rapidan, Va., for $16,000.

Top Bred Cows:

Lot 12 MOHNEN JILT 1827, 1-13-17, daughter of CONNEALY BIG MONEY X MOHNEN JILT 804, bred to Ellingson Progressive, sold to Katus Ranch, Watauga, S.D., for $19,000.

Lot 1 MOHNEN JILT 1412, 1-14-12, daughter of MOHNEN CROWN ROYAL 316 X MOHNEN JILT 1655, bred to Ellingson Progressive, half interest sold to Mark McElhinney, Morning Sun, Iowa, for $15,000.

Top Fall Pair:

Lot 140 MOHNEN JILT 132, 12-9-21, daughter of SITZ RESILIENT 10208 x MOHNEN JILT 1412, w/ bull calf at side, sold to Katus Ranch, Watauga, S.D., for $10,500.



Josh Mohnen gives the opening remarks 05830f20af0a-20241107_123734





A large crowd was on hand 10de1e443dc8-20241107_123147





Mohnen Angus customers viewing the cattle c24dd3c56205-20241107_114015



