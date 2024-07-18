Montana 4-H Foundation awards nearly $40,000 in scholarships

BOZEMAN — The Montana 4-H Foundation recently announced that it has awarded nearly $40,000 in scholarships to 45 graduating 4-H members and alumni.

The recipients, from 28 Montana counties and tribal areas, can use the scholarships for post-secondary education during the 2024-2025 academic year. Scholarship recipients were recognized July 11 at the 2024 Montana 4-H Congress held on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.

Jane Wolery, executive director of the Montana 4-H Foundation, said the foundation and its donors are looking forward to seeing the scholarship recipients reach their goals through higher education.

Scholarship recipients are listed below by county, name, scholarship and amount:

Beaverhead County

Taryn Martinell, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000. Lacey Pape, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.

Blaine County

Hannah Richman, Douglas A. & Nancy W. Dear Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Broadwater County

Colton Noyes, Montana Wheat and Barley Scholarship, $1,250.

Cascade County

Macy Herman, Bud Dawson Livestock Scholarship, $500.

Bud Dawson Livestock Scholarship, $500. Baylee Herman, Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship, $500.

Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship, $500. Haley Hoerner, Bob and Margaret King Memorial 4-H Scholarship, $500.

Bob and Margaret King Memorial 4-H Scholarship, $500. Clayton Jassen, Nutrien Ag 4-H Scholarship, $1,000.

Nutrien Ag 4-H Scholarship, $1,000. Hudson Rohrer, Barbara Edens Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Chouteau County

Lance Rutledge, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

Custer County

Taylor Gallo, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.

Fergus County

Weston Hersel, TrailWest Leadership Scholarship, $1,000.

Flathead County

Quindy Gronley, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.

Gallatin County

Cora Pruitt, Montana Wheat and Barley, $1,250.

Montana Wheat and Barley, $1,250. Kaitlyn Scott, Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.

Garfield County

Laney Baker, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000. Brooke Murnion, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

Glacier County

Hadley Barbie, Montana 4-H Council Scholarship, $500.

Lake County

Caitlyn Ward, Montana 4-H Shooting Sports Scholarship, $500.

Lewis and Clark County

Colter Petre, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000. Ben Swanson, Dora Lindner Memorial Endowment, $1,000.

Liberty County

Martin Fulbright, Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.

Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500. Jordan Leach, Anton and Helga Sundsted Pioneer Scholarship, $1,000.

Madison County

Abigail Curtis, Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.

Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500. Hannah Todd (also affiliated with Gallatin County), June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

Mineral County

Lanie Crabb, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.

Musselshell County

Josie Shaw, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000. Emalee Vickers, Wilcox Family Scholarship, $500.

Park County

Mariah Creason, Co Bank Farm Credit 4-H Scholarship, $1,500.

Co Bank Farm Credit 4-H Scholarship, $1,500. Reagan Long, First Security Bank Foundation Scholarship, $500.

Ravalli County

Emily Barcus, MABA/MGEA Agri-Business 4-H Scholarship, $750.

Richland County

Cooper McNally, Montana Meat Processors Association Scholarship, $1,000.

Montana Meat Processors Association Scholarship, $1,000. Lauren Prevost, Miller Scholarship, $500.

Sanders County

Claire Wrobleski, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

Stillwater County

Cadee Hess, Carson Christensen Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Sweet Grass County

RaeAnna King, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000. Mollie Mae Ruth, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.

June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000. Weston Sondeno, W. Doyle Stocks Scholarship, $500.

Teton County

Emmett Banner, Bud Dawson Livestock Scholarship, $500.

Bud Dawson Livestock Scholarship, $500. Kaylie Bender, Cedric and Elfriede Maurer Memorial Scholarship, $3,000.

Cedric and Elfriede Maurer Memorial Scholarship, $3,000. Madelena Preston, Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.

Toole County

Delaney Clark, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.

Valley County

Zora Holt, TrailWest Leadership Scholarship, $1,000.

Wheatland County

Piper Ward, Montana 4-H Board of Directors Scholarship, $1,000.

Yellowstone County

Anna Dumas (also affiliated with Gallatin County), Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.

Montana 4-H is part of MSU Extension . It provides education to youth ages 5 to 18. Collegiate 4-H is also available at MSU. Montana 4-H reaches more than 17,000 youth and is supported by 3,000 volunteers.

Scholarships can be based on an annual gift or established as endowments. For more information about the Montana 4-H Foundation, the scholarship program or making donations that support youth and communities across Montana, contact ​Jane Wolery​ at ​406-994-5911​ or ​Jane.Wolery@montana.edu .

The Montana 4-H Foundation recently announced that it has awarded nearly $40,000 in scholarships to 45 graduating 4-H members and alumni. Erin Brush | Courtesy photo image-16

–MSU News Service