Montana 4-H Foundation awards nearly $40,000 in scholarships
BOZEMAN — The Montana 4-H Foundation recently announced that it has awarded nearly $40,000 in scholarships to 45 graduating 4-H members and alumni.
The recipients, from 28 Montana counties and tribal areas, can use the scholarships for post-secondary education during the 2024-2025 academic year. Scholarship recipients were recognized July 11 at the 2024 Montana 4-H Congress held on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.
Jane Wolery, executive director of the Montana 4-H Foundation, said the foundation and its donors are looking forward to seeing the scholarship recipients reach their goals through higher education.
Scholarship recipients are listed below by county, name, scholarship and amount:
Beaverhead County
- Taryn Martinell, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
- Lacey Pape, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.
Blaine County
- Hannah Richman, Douglas A. & Nancy W. Dear Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Broadwater County
- Colton Noyes, Montana Wheat and Barley Scholarship, $1,250.
Cascade County
- Macy Herman, Bud Dawson Livestock Scholarship, $500.
- Baylee Herman, Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship, $500.
- Haley Hoerner, Bob and Margaret King Memorial 4-H Scholarship, $500.
- Clayton Jassen, Nutrien Ag 4-H Scholarship, $1,000.
- Hudson Rohrer, Barbara Edens Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Chouteau County
- Lance Rutledge, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
Custer County
- Taylor Gallo, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.
Fergus County
- Weston Hersel, TrailWest Leadership Scholarship, $1,000.
Flathead County
- Quindy Gronley, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.
Gallatin County
- Cora Pruitt, Montana Wheat and Barley, $1,250.
- Kaitlyn Scott, Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.
Garfield County
- Laney Baker, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
- Brooke Murnion, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
Glacier County
- Hadley Barbie, Montana 4-H Council Scholarship, $500.
Lake County
- Caitlyn Ward, Montana 4-H Shooting Sports Scholarship, $500.
Lewis and Clark County
- Colter Petre, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
- Ben Swanson, Dora Lindner Memorial Endowment, $1,000.
Liberty County
- Martin Fulbright, Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.
- Jordan Leach, Anton and Helga Sundsted Pioneer Scholarship, $1,000.
Madison County
- Abigail Curtis, Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.
- Hannah Todd (also affiliated with Gallatin County), June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
Mineral County
- Lanie Crabb, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.
Musselshell County
- Josie Shaw, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
- Emalee Vickers, Wilcox Family Scholarship, $500.
Park County
- Mariah Creason, Co Bank Farm Credit 4-H Scholarship, $1,500.
- Reagan Long, First Security Bank Foundation Scholarship, $500.
Ravalli County
- Emily Barcus, MABA/MGEA Agri-Business 4-H Scholarship, $750.
Richland County
- Cooper McNally, Montana Meat Processors Association Scholarship, $1,000.
- Lauren Prevost, Miller Scholarship, $500.
Sanders County
- Claire Wrobleski, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
Stillwater County
- Cadee Hess, Carson Christensen Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Sweet Grass County
- RaeAnna King, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
- Mollie Mae Ruth, June Beaver Scholarship, $1,000.
- Weston Sondeno, W. Doyle Stocks Scholarship, $500.
Teton County
- Emmett Banner, Bud Dawson Livestock Scholarship, $500.
- Kaylie Bender, Cedric and Elfriede Maurer Memorial Scholarship, $3,000.
- Madelena Preston, Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.
Toole County
- Delaney Clark, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Scholarship, $1,000.
Valley County
- Zora Holt, TrailWest Leadership Scholarship, $1,000.
Wheatland County
- Piper Ward, Montana 4-H Board of Directors Scholarship, $1,000.
Yellowstone County
- Anna Dumas (also affiliated with Gallatin County), Steer In Trailer Sales Scholarship, $500.
Montana 4-H is part of MSU Extension. It provides education to youth ages 5 to 18. Collegiate 4-H is also available at MSU. Montana 4-H reaches more than 17,000 youth and is supported by 3,000 volunteers.
Scholarships can be based on an annual gift or established as endowments. For more information about the Montana 4-H Foundation, the scholarship program or making donations that support youth and communities across Montana, contact Jane Wolery at 406-994-5911 or Jane.Wolery@montana.edu.
–MSU News Service
