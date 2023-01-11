Montana: Aerial hunting permit needed to hunt predatory animals

This is a Public Notice of requirement to obtain an aerial hunting permit to hunt predatory animals from aircraft.

Pursuant to MCA 81-7-501, a person, except an employee of the state, its subdivisions, or the federal government who is acting within the scope of the person’s employment, may not engage in the aerial hunting of predatory animals, as defined in 81-7-101, without first obtaining a permit from the department of livestock.

Resident landowners are authorized to aerially hunt over their own lands without a permit, provided the landowner annually notifies the department in writing that the landowner will be engaged in aerial hunting and gives adequate description of the location over which the landowner will aerially hunt. Aerial hunting must be in accordance with all rules of the department of livestock.

Applicants for an aerial hunting permit must complete an aerial hunting application form prior to January 31 and submit with the appropriate fee. After January 31, applicants may apply under the same guidelines with no proration of fee. Application forms are available from the Department of Livestock, P.O. Box 202001, Helena, MT 59620-2001 or at http://www.liv.mt.gov . The duration of the permits will be valid from February 1 through January 31.

A permittee may engage in aerial hunting only over areas authorized by the Department of Livestock. The permittee must show that livestock depredation has occurred or is likely to occur in the area requested in the application or an adjacent area and provide a signed authorization for aerial hunting from the landowner, administrator, lessee, or their agent.

Only coyotes and/or foxes may be hunted as set forth in the permit. Aerial hunting of coyotes and/or foxes may occur only for the protection of livestock, domestic animals, or human life.

Reporting requirements: All permittees shall file semi-annual report with the Department of Livestock on forms supplied by the Department. The reports are due within 30 days after June 30 and December 31 of each year.

The mission of the Montana Department of Livestock is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals.

