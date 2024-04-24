Montana Agri-Women announces Mother’s Day prize

Cheers to our ag moms on Mother’s Day! Montana Agri-Women would like to help you celebrate the amazing mothers in agriculture! What makes your mom special? Tell us about her in an email. Send us a brief note about why you appreciate your mom and what she does on your farm/ranch. Submit with your and your mom’s name and contact information to mtagriwomen@gmail.com . We will select a winner and give her a Mother’s Day gift basket. The selected Mother’s Day Ag lady will be the recipient of a basket of goodies and gift certificates from Montana Agri-Women and featured on our website and social media. Montana Agri-Women is an affiliate of American Agri-Women. MAW is a women’s organization that stands to educate our members on the important issues involving the agriculture industry. We use this knowledge to provide the industry with a strong public relations outlet.

For more information, contact: Tana Canen, Montana Agri-Women Vice President 406-939-1890, tana@mtranching.com – Montana Agri-Women