Montana Agri-Women “Fly-In” to Washington D.C. for Agriculture;

Montana Agri-Women members attended the American Agri-Women 33rd Annual Legislative Fly-In in Washington, D.C. in June.

MAW president Meghan Foran led the contingent of Montana women agricultural leaders attending along with over 50 other American Agri-Women members from across the country. Katie Yost, Kellie Kittelmann, and Karen Yost attended with Ms. Foran, who was the recipient of scholarships from both American Agri-Women and Montana Agri-Women for this trip.

Members attended the AAW Past Presidents' Council public symposium entitled, "Agriculture Trade: Critical for Agriculture – Critical for the United States" on Monday at the USDA. Speakers from Perdue Farms, USDA Trade Office of the White House, National Milk Producers Federation, and CropLife Sciences spoke from each perspective of how trade affects our farmers and ranchers. The open forum questions helped gain understanding of the

Montana agricultural issues were at the forefront of their meeting with Senators and Jon Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte.

AAW Legacy Kid, (junior membership of AAW) Laney Baker of Jordan, Montana was invited onto the House Floor by Congressman Gianforte to vote. She was able to meet and mingle with the U.S. Representatives with Rep. Gianforte being her host.

Other visits included the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Interior and the Republic of South Korea Embassy.

Montana Agri-Women is an affiliate of American Agri-Women, the nation's largest coalition of farm, ranch and agribusiness women with more than 50 state, commodity and agribusiness affiliate organizations, united to communicate with one another and with other consumers to promote agriculture. AAW members have been advocating for agriculture since 1974.

– Montana Agri-Women