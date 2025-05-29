Montana Agriculture Development Council to Meet June 3, 2025
HELENA, Mont. – The Agriculture Development Council will meet June 3, 2025, to hear Food and Ag Development Center Network (FADC) presentations and address general updates. Meetings will start at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Meetings will take place at the Montana Department of Agriculture, Conference Room 225, in Helena, Montana. The option to join remotely is available via Zoom.
To request information to join the meeting virtually, please email Bailey Kaskie at bailey.kaskie@mt.gov.
The Agriculture Development Council establishes policies and priorities to enhance the future development of agriculture in Montana. To view an agenda for the meeting or learn more about the governor-appointed council, visit the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/GTA.
–Montana Agriculture Development Council
