Montana Agriculture Development Council to Meet June 3, 2025

HELENA, Mont. – The Agriculture Development Council will meet June 3, 2025, to hear Food and Ag Development Center Network (FADC) presentations and address general updates. Meetings will start at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Meetings will take place at the Montana Department of Agriculture, Conference Room 225, in Helena, Montana. The option to join remotely is available via Zoom .

To request information to join the meeting virtually, please email Bailey Kaskie at bailey.kaskie@mt.gov .



The Agriculture Development Council establishes policies and priorities to enhance the future development of agriculture in Montana. To view an agenda for the meeting or learn more about the governor-appointed council, visit the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/GTA .



The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky.

