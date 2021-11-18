 Montana: All mountain lion hunting to close in HDs 418, 420 and 448 | TSLN.com
Montana: All mountain lion hunting to close in HDs 418, 420 and 448

HELENA – The hunting of all mountain lions in hunting districts 418, 420 and 448 will close at one-half hour after sunset on Friday, Nov. 19.

The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota for the district had been met.

This hunting districts will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lion for the winter season beginning Dec. 1, 2021.

For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species, to check the current quota status, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

