Montana Angus Female Bonanza 21st Annual Commercial Bred Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Nov. 18, 2024
Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, MT
Auctioneer:
Ty Thompson and Greg Goggins
Averages:
1,296 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows – $3,377
591 3-6 Year Old Cows – $2,930
680 A.I. Bred Heifers – $3,196
963 Pasture Bred Heifers – $2,909
3,530 total bred females – $3,140
The Montana Angus Female Bonanza always brings in a great selection of cows and heifers. This year was no different.
Top Bred Cows:
Lot 40 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 1-24
$3,550 x 46 Head
Lot 34 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 1-24
$3,550 x 44 Head
$3,525 x 110 Head
$3,500 x 192 Head
$3,400 x 48 Head
Lot 41 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30
$3,500 x 29 Head
Lot 36 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30
$3,475 x 24
$3,400 x 51
Lot 37 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30
$3,400 x 35 Head
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
Lot 1 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo, all carrying bull calves to calve Feb 12-15
$3,475 x 100 Head
Lot 7 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Connealy King Air, all carrying bull calves to calve Mar 4-6
$3,350 x 55 Head
$3,250 x 24 Head
Lot 5 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo, all carrying bull calves to calve Mar 2-4
$3,250 x 34 Head