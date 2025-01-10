YOUR AD HERE »

Montana Angus Female Bonanza 21st Annual Commercial Bred Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: Nov. 18, 2024

Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, MT

Auctioneer:
Ty Thompson and Greg Goggins

Averages:

1,296 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows – $3,377

591 3-6 Year Old Cows – $2,930

680 A.I. Bred Heifers – $3,196

963 Pasture Bred Heifers – $2,909

3,530 total bred females – $3,140


The Montana Angus Female Bonanza always brings in a great selection of cows and heifers. This year was no different.

Top Bred Cows:

Lot 40 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 1-24

$3,550 x 46 Head

Lot 34 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 1-24

$3,550 x 44 Head

$3,525 x 110 Head

$3,500 x 192 Head

$3,400 x 48 Head

Lot 41 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30

$3,500 x 29 Head

Lot 36 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30

$3,475 x 24

$3,400 x 51

Lot 37 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30

$3,400 x 35 Head

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

Lot 1 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo, all carrying bull calves to calve Feb 12-15

$3,475 x 100 Head

Lot 7 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Connealy King Air, all carrying bull calves to calve Mar 4-6

$3,350 x 55 Head

$3,250 x 24 Head

Lot 5 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo, all carrying bull calves to calve Mar 2-4

$3,250 x 34 Head

Ty Thompson and Joe Goggins
