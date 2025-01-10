Montana Angus Female Bonanza 21st Annual Commercial Bred Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Nov. 18, 2024



Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, MT



Auctioneer:

Ty Thompson and Greg Goggins



Averages:



1,296 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows – $3,377



591 3-6 Year Old Cows – $2,930



680 A.I. Bred Heifers – $3,196



963 Pasture Bred Heifers – $2,909



3,530 total bred females – $3,140





The Montana Angus Female Bonanza always brings in a great selection of cows and heifers. This year was no different.



Top Bred Cows:



Lot 40 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 1-24



$3,550 x 46 Head



Lot 34 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 1-24



$3,550 x 44 Head



$3,525 x 110 Head



$3,500 x 192 Head



$3,400 x 48 Head



Lot 41 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30



$3,500 x 29 Head



Lot 36 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30



$3,475 x 24



$3,400 x 51



Lot 37 – 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows Bred to Vermilion Bulls to calve March 25-April 30



$3,400 x 35 Head



Top Commercial Bred Heifers:



Lot 1 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo, all carrying bull calves to calve Feb 12-15



$3,475 x 100 Head



Lot 7 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Connealy King Air, all carrying bull calves to calve Mar 4-6



$3,350 x 55 Head



$3,250 x 24 Head



Lot 5 – Heifers A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo, all carrying bull calves to calve Mar 2-4



$3,250 x 34 Head

