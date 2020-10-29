Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVII “The Sale With A Program”

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Oct. 26, 2020

Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson and Greg Goggins

Averages:

1030 Head A.I. Bred Heifers – $1,729

614 Head Pasture Bred Heifers – $1,604

1,184 Head 2 Coming 3 Year old Bred Cows – $1,801

64 Head 3-9 Year Old Bred Cows – $1,565

2,892 Total Females – $1,729

Joe and Linda Goggins along with family offered a large volume of high quality bred females for sale at the Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza, held at Public Auctions Yards in Billings, Montana Oct. 26, 2020. There was a nice crowd of active buyers in the seats and the cattle sold went to 14 different states. Congratulations on a great sale!

Cattle sold to 14 states including: Montana, Kansas, Texas, South Dakota, Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa, Missouri, Wyoming, Virgina, Nebraska, Illinois, Utah and Idaho.

Top Commercial Bred Cows:

Lot 21 2 Coming 3 Year Olds bred to Vermilion Angus Bulls to calve March 1-31, carrying both sexes

$2,000 x 25 Head to Buyer in MT

$1,950 x12 Head to Buyer in MT

$1,900 x 15 Head to Buyer in MT

Lot 37 Coming 3 & 4 Year old black baldies bred to Cooper and Holden Hereford Bulls to Calve March 21-30, carrying both sexes:

$1,950 x 12 Head to Buyer in MT

Lot 25 2 Coming 3 Year Olds bred to Vermilion ranch Bulls to Calve April 1-30, Carrying mixed sexes:

$1,950 x 25 Head to buyer in WY

$1,925 x 129 Head to buyer in MT

Lot 35 Coming 3 & 4 Year Old Baldies A.I. bred to Magnitude & Crossbow to calve March 1-20, carrying both sexes:

$1,925 x 11 Head to Buyer in MT

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

Lot 1 A.I. bred to Connealy King Air to calve February 10-14, carrying bull calves:

$1,925 x 100 Head to buyer in VA

$1,875 x 50 Head to buyer in IA

Lot 7 A.I. bred to Casino Bomber to calve February 20- March 10, carrying heifer calves:

$1,900 x 35 Head to buyer in MT

Lot 2 A.I. bred to Connealy King Air to calve February 10-14, carrying heifer calves:

$1,775 x 46 Head to buyer in IL

$1,775 x 15 Head to buyer in SD

$1,760 x 50 Head to buyer in VA

$1,750 x 90 Head to buyer in SD

Lot 4 A.I. bred to Connealy McIlroy to calve March 3-5, carrying heifer calves:

$1,750 x 45 Head to buyer in UT