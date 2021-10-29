Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII “The Sale With A Program” Commercial Bred Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Oct. 25, 2021
Location: Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Averages:
957 March/April Calving 2 coming 3 Year Old Cows – $2,134
285 March/April Calving 4 to 6 Year Old Cows – $1,695
139 May Calving 2 to 4 Year Old Cows – $1,487
1162 A.I. Bred Heifers – $1,877
587 February/March Calving Pasture Bred Heifers – $1,651
187 April Calving Pasture Bred Heifers – $1,549
Joe and Linda Goggins, along with family and crew, hosted the 18th Annual “Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVIII-The Sale With A Program” at the Public Auction Yards , Monday October 25, 2021 in Billings, Montana. With over 3,000 head of bred females being sold the entire day was absolutely a cattle show of high quality Angus Females. Congratulations to everyone involved on a great sale!
Top Bred Cows:
Lot 26 at $2,575 x 52 head & $2475 x 10 Head
2 Coming 3 Year Olds Bred To Vermilion Bulls to Calve in March
Lot 34 $2510 x 12 Head
2 Coming 3 Year Olds A.I. Bred to Bonview New Design 878 to calve in March
Lot 32 at $2075 x 47 Head; $2075 x 5 Head & $2050 x 20 Head
2 Coming 3 Year Olds Bred To Vermilion Bulls to Calve March20-April 20
Lot 29 at $2050 x 16 Head
2 Coming 3 year Olds Bred to Vermilion Bulls to Calve in April
Top Bred Heifers:
Lot 7 at $2050 x 54 Head & $2000 x 12 Head
Heifers A.I. Bred to Connealy King Air, carrying bull calves, due Feb. 10-14
Lot 8 $1950 x 69 Head
Heifers A.I. Bred to Sitz Commerce, carrying heifer calves, due Feb 19-20
Lot 2 at $1935 x 110 Head & $1925 x 14 Head
Heifers A.I. Bred to King Air, Carrying heifer calves, due Feb 10-14
