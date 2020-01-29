Montana Auctioneers Association: Top Auction Companies Compete for titles in Billings

This years’ Montana Auctioneers Association (MAA) Convention was held January 24-26, at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center, Billings, Montana with Peter Gehres, National Auction Association (NAA) as the featured speaker.

This year featured an Auction Marketing Contest open to all auction companies in the Montana Auctioneers Association. Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate LLC of Baker, Montana had best of show overall placing First in three divisions, Company Booklet Division, Post Card Division and First Place Color Brochure.

The 2020 Bid Calling Championship Contest had high participation with 16 contestants in the Pro Division and 5 contestants in the Rookie Division. The participants sold 3 items with the top 5 contestants in the Pro Division coming back to sell in the second round. After some very tough completion Dan Goss, Montana Auction Company out of Sidney, MT took first place in the Professional Division of the Bid Calling Championships. Gideon Yutzy from Rexford, MT was the First Runner Up and Brian Young from Absarokee, MT was the Second Runner up. Cole Morrison from Bozeman, MT was the 2018 Rookie Bid Call Champion.

The Montana Auctioneers Association Business Meeting held on Saturday led to the following board members for 2020: President, J.K. Kinsey, Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate LLC, Baker, MT; Vice President Nick Bennett, Western College of Auctioneering, Bozeman, MT; Treasurer Merton Musser, Musser Bros. Inc., Billings, MT; Past President Kevin Hill, Kevin Hill Auction Service, Corvallis, MT; Directors Brian Young, Rick Young & Sons Auctioneers, Fishtail, MT; Reed Tobol, Rivers West Auction Company, Ronan, MT; Gideon Yutzy, High Mountain Realty, Eureka, MT; Robert McDowell III, Butte, MT; Wade Affleck, Musser Bros. Inc., Billings, MT and Tucker Markovich, North American Auction Company, Bozeman, MT.

For more information about the convention please contact MAA Executive Services Manager Taryn Baze at 509-288-4677 or taryn@bazemanagement.com . Find out more about MAA at http://www.montanaauctioneers.org

–Montana Auctioneers Association