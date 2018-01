Montana Auctioneers set to meet Jan. 26-27

President of the Montana Auctioneers Assocaition, Kevin Hill, invites everyone to attend the annual meeting Jan. 26-27 in Bozeman.

The meeting will be hosted by Tucker and Mark Markovich.

A bid calling contest and rookie bid calling contest will entertain meeting-goers.

Featured speakers include John Hamilton, a real estate expert and Scott Schuman, a real estate partner and auctioneer for Hall and Hall Auctions.

The Best Western GranTree Inn will host the event. Rooms are available at the reduced rate of $91 per night. Call them at 406-587-5261 or e-mail at grantree@grantreeinn.com for reservations or information.

–Montana Auctioneers Association