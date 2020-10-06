Montana Beef Council Board of Directors launches marketing plan for fiscal year

BILLINGS, MONTANA – The Montana Beef Council will invest up to $954,159 into programs of beef promotion, education, and producer communications in fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1. In action concluding its Sept. 24-25 meeting in Billings, the MBC Board of Directors—all Montana volunteers, including members from nearly all segments of the beef supply chain—approved funding for nearly 40 demand-building and producer communication requests in the fiscal year.

“The board reviewed nearly 50 different presentations with impressive ideas for beef promotion, education and producer communication,” said Kiley Martinell, Montana Beef Council president and cow-calf producer from Dell, Mont. “The projects we selected help us achieve our mission to get more beef on more plates and it is a great feeling to have these programs to roll out for the benefit of Montana’s ranchers.”

As a result of its deliberations, the board of directors approved requests from 28 different organizations that will strive towards the mission of protecting and increasing demand for beef and beef products, as well as carrying out producer communications. The Fiscal Year 2021 Marketing Plan for the Montana Beef Council includes:

$43,225 for consumer information programs and materials, including classroom education, farm fairs, a beef lifecycle video, an educational beef cut video, nutrition programing, presentations;

$118,000 for domestic marketing, national assets and state support to rollout national programs, along with travel support for Montana’s elected Federation of State Beef Council Directors to attend national committee meetings;

$111,100 to support U.S. Meat Export (USMEF) market access and market development activities to enhance foreign marketing and education in 80 countries of the global marketplace, along with travel support for Montana’s elected USMEF representatives to attend national committee meetings;

$26,750 for industry information programs and materials, including support for FFA students, young agriculture leaders, beef safety and issues management, Montana Beef Quality Assurance, Environmental Stewardship Award Program and experiential ranch tour for chefs and journalists;

$148,600 for producer communication efforts including tradeshows, events, annual report distribution, radio, digital, print and television advertising;

$111,600 for promotion activities including Montana CattleWomen, Bobcat Sports Properties, Grizzly Sports Properties, Montana Meat Processors Association, radio and television campaigns, foodservice partnerships, retail support, beef cook-off events and;

Other anticipated expenses funded through the budget include $17,859 for mandatory collection expenses and Department of Livestock administration expenses. $10,000 for U.S. Department of Agriculture oversight and $367,025 for administration, which includes office leases, insurance, equipment, office supplies, postage, telephone, board expenses, in-state travel and staff compensation for administration and program implementation.

“Montana producers can feel proud of the work their beef marketing program is doing and I encourage ranchers to take some time to learn more about all the projects we do,” said Chaley Harney, executive director. “Each of our board members and staff is passionate about promoting beef and we welcome the opportunity to share more about the Montana Beef Council.”

Meet the full board of directors at the next meeting to be held on January 15, 2021. Learn more about the directors and read the full marketing plan online at MontanaBeefCouncil.org.

–Montana Beef Council