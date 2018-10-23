Montana Beef Council Board of Directors set tentative marketing plan for fiscal year

BILLINGS, MONTANA – The Montana Beef Council would like to invest up to $825,000 into programs of beef promotion, education, and producer communications in fiscal year 2019, which began Oct. 1. Programs approved could be funded through Montana's 50 cent in-state portion of the $1 per head beef checkoff, after Montana producers provide affirmative consent to Montana Beef Council to retain that portion of their assessment.

In action concluding its Sept. 25-26 meeting in Billings, the MBC Board of Directors—all Montana volunteers, including members from nearly all segments of the beef supply chain—approved checkoff funding for a total of 20 demand-building and producer communication project funding requests for checkoff funding, in the fiscal year.

"It was a very productive annual meeting and we plan to utilize the consent dollars available to invest in a variety of programs to showcase beef. We are still here and we still have a lot of work to do," said Jim Taber, Montana Beef Council president, a cow-calf producer and backgrounder from Shawmut, Mont. "We'll spend the remainder of our time and funding to seek more consent dollars from producers and share the value of the checkoff."

As a result of its deliberations, the board of directors preliminarily approved requests from 16 different organizations that will strive towards the mission of protecting and increasing demand for beef and beef products. The Fiscal Year 2019 Marketing Plan for the Montana Beef Council includes:

· $17,175 for in-state education programs and materials, including classroom education, farm fairs and a media-chef pasture to plate tour;

· $33,890 for promotional programs and materials, focusing on in-state tradeshows, consumer radio and digital advertising,, a barbecue cook-off, an innovative beef competition, a foodservice partnership and a targeted consumer event in the Northeast United States;

· $9,500 for the Montana Beef Quality Assurance program;

· $103,000 for in-state producer communications, which includes producer outreach using television, digital and radio communication as well direct communications to producers about checkoff results and the consent form process;

· $31,000 for national travel for representation of Montana producers by the elected Federation of State Beef Council and U.S. Meat Export Federation Directors.

Other anticipated expenses funded through the budget include $324,350 for administration, which includes mandatory collection expenses, consent form processing, office leases, insurance, equipment, office supplies, postage, telephone, Department of Livestock administration expenses, board expenses, in-state travel for programs and producer communication and administrative staff compensation for program implementation.

"Montana producers should feel proud of the work their beef marketing program is doing and I encourage ranchers to take some time to learn more about all the projects we do," said Kiley Martinell, a cow-calf producer from Dell, Mont. "Each of our board members and staff is passionate about promoting beef and I have learned so much about the checkoff during my time on the board."

Checkoff collection remains mandatory, however the above programs will only be carried out by Montana Beef Council after Montana producers complete and return the Producer Consent to Fund Montana Beef Council Form. The form can be obtained at http://www.MontanaBeefCouncil.org or by calling the Montana Beef Council at (406) 656-3336.

–Montana Beef Council