Montana Beef council elects officers

BILLINGS, MONTANA – In action concluding its Sept. 23-24 meeting in Billings, the MBC Board of Directors—all Montana volunteers, including members from nearly all segments of the beef supply chain—approved checkoff funding for nearly 40 beef demand-building and producer communication project funding requests in the fiscal year. The board of directors also elected new leadership that will guide the council for the next two years. Brett Dailey from Jordan, Mont. will serve as president and Andy Kellom from Hobson, Mont. will serve as vice president.

“I was appointed to the council in 2014 by the Montana Farmers Union and I run cattle in eastern Montana,” said Dailey. “What I like about our council is that we come from all over the state and different segments, and that makes for some great discussion about how best to spend the rancher’s dollar on beef promotion, education, research and producer communication. I really enjoy learning more about our opportunities for marketing beef in foreign countries because we have ninety-five percent of the world’s population living outside the U.S.”

The new fiscal year began Oct. 1 and programs will be funded with beef checkoff dollars collected from Montana producers. The Montana Beef Council budgeted $56,250 for in-state consumer information programs, $208,500 for in-state beef promotion activities, $26,750 for in-state industry information activities, $52,200 for producer communication efforts, $128,000 for domestic marketing and $141,100 for international beef marketing. Other anticipated expenses funded through the budget include $371,684 for mandatory collection expenses, administration, USDA oversight, staff compensation, annual auditing, Department of Livestock expenses, in-state travel and office expenses.

“I am proud of the work our board has set forth and I encourage fellow ranchers to take some time to learn more about all the projects we do,” said Kellom who was appointed to serve on the council in 2017 by the Montana Cattle Feeders. “I am confident in the programs that our board just funded and our mission to help build beef demand. The Montana Beef Council is doing that for Montana’s ranchers, and we have been since 1954. Consumers want delicious and nutritious beef. We’re making sure that happens.”

Meet the full board of directors at the next meeting to be held on January 14, 2022. Learn more about the directors and read the full annual reports online at MontanaBeefCouncil.org.

–Montana Beef Council