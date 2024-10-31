Montana Cattlemen to host 23rd annual Cattlemen’s Day in Great Falls

Montana Cattlemen’s Association will host their 23rd annual Cattlemen’s Day on Saturday, December 7, at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls beginning at 9:00 am. The event is open to the public and there is no registration fee.

Starting off the program is “Montana Counties and Federal Agencies”, a review of Federal agencies and incorporation of local plans. Valley County Commissioner John Fahlgren and Lake County Attorney Wally Congdon will host the discussion.

A two-hour panel will follow, “The Future of Independent Agriculture – The Next Generation”. This panel will discuss estate and generational transition planning as well as future opportunities in agriculture. Panelists include Attorney John Wagner, Joe Goggins, Taylor Bown, Marsha Goetting, and Walt Schweitzer.

A hot roast beef lunch will be offered for $20. After the lunch break, a panel of speakers from Montana State University College of Agriculture and MSU Extension Service will present “Strategies to Improve Profitability Through Improved Cattle Efficiency”, including feed, environmental, rangeland, genetic, reproductive, and performance efficiency strategies that can impact and improve overall profitability. The panelists are Dr. Sam Wyffels, Dr. Tim DelCurto, Dr. Megan Van Emon, and Dr. Sarah McCoski. Aimee Hachigian-Gould, MCA Director, will moderate a round table discussion after the individual presentations.

The afternoon program will include updates from Department of Livestock representatives Mike Honeycutt, Executive Officer; Jay Bodner, Brands Enforcement Administrator; and Dr. Tahnee Szymanski, Montana State Veterinarian.

MCA will have its annual business around 4:00 pm. Members are encouraged to present their concerns and help establish directives for the upcoming year. During the meeting, MCA policy and resolutions will be discussed as well as nominations for district directors and officers.



Please RSVP for lunch reservations by calling (406) 467-2251 by November 30.

Those unable to attend in person can join via ZOOM. The complete agenda and ZOOM login can be found at http://www.montanacattlemen.org.

–Montana Cattlemen’s Association