Montana Cattlemen to host Cattlemen’s Day in Great Falls, Dec. 3

Montana Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) will host their 2lst annual Cattlemen’s Day on Saturday, December 3, at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls beginning at 9 am.

Marty Zaluski, Montana Department of Livestock State Veterinarian, will address cattle health issues including Johne’s disease, the longhorned tick, tuberculosis, brucellosis, and the animal vaccine bank. A Montana Department of Livestock update will be presented by Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt. Representatives of the Madison Food Park, Cathy Lockard PhD and Dixon Scott, will discuss their facility and future developments. Matt Rains of the Montana Premium Processing Co-op will explain advantages of their co-op model for producer owned meat processing and the opening of their new plant.

After the lunch break, C. Robert Taylor, Alpha Professor Emeritus, College of Ag, Auburn University will appear via Zoom to address how captive supply can be limited and how market competition can be restored. Senator Jon Tester and Jessie Anderson are slated to provide legislative updates. Governor Greg Gianforte has been invited to speak to cattle production in Montana.

All speakers will be available to answer audience questions.

MCA will have its annual business meeting later in the afternoon. Members are encouraged to present their concerns and help establish directives for the upcoming year. During the meeting, MCA policy and resolutions will be discussed as well as nominations for district directors and officer elections.



Cattlemen’s Day is open to the public and there is no registration fee. An optional roast beef lunch ($20) is available. Please RSVP for lunch reservations by calling (406) 467-2251 by November 25.

Those unable to attend in person can join via Zoom. The complete agenda and Zoom login can be found at http://www.montanacattlemen.org.

–Montana Cattlemen’s Association