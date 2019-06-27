Montana continues its sheep sweep

For the fourth year in a row, a Montana fleece has been named Overall Champion at the National Columbia Show and Sale, held this year in Tooele, Utah. This ram fleece was exhibited by Crossroads Columbias of Simms, Montana. Conner Klick is a former starter flock recipient whose other notable achievement has been consigning the high gaining ram to the 2016-2017 Montana Ram Test.

Blackman Columbias, Wolf Creek, exhibited the first place ewe fleece.

Another win for Montana fleeces was when Hart Columbias’ yearling ram was awarded champion fleece while judged on the sheep. This ram went on to be the second high selling ram, selling to Jarvis Sheep Company for $2,600.

– Montana’s Columbia Sheep Breeders