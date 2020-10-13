Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductions

Today the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) announced the 13th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” said Bill Galt, MCHF & WHC President. “Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”

The MCHF & WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2020 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

The 2020 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame are:

· District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, & Valley Counties): Living Award – Robert David Leininger, Westby. Legacy Award – Terry Linn Fast, Wolf Point.

· District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, & Wibaux Counties): Living Award – William ‘Bill’ Dutton, Jordan. Legacy Award – Deane William Copping, Glendive.

· District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, & Treasure Counties): Living Award – Wallace ‘Wally’ McRae, Forsyth. Legacy Award – Tooke Bucking Horses, Ekalaka.

· District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, & Liberty Counties): Living Award – Lzetta Martha (Combes) Halingstad, Turner. Legacy Award – Duane Daniel Werk, Chinook.

· District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, & Toole Counties): Living Award – Lewis & Roselynn Carroll, Sun River. Legacy Award – Forrest ‘Scotty’ Zion, Great Falls.

· District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, & Wheatland Counties): Living Award – Leland ‘Red’ Cade, Lavina. Legacy Award – Jesse Calvin & Ruth (Lane) Garfield, Ryegate.

· District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, & Yellowstone Counties): Living Award – Peter E. ‘Pete’ Olsen, Molt. Legacy Award – Walter F. ‘Walt’ Linderman, Belfry.

· District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, & Lewis and Clark Counties): Living Award – Kent Mosher, Augusta. Legacy Award – Gary Murphy, Wolf Creek.

· District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, & Park Counties): Living Award – Calvin Hochstrat, White Sulphur Springs. Legacy Award – Arthur W. ‘Spike’ Short, White Sulphur Springs.

· District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, & Sanders Counties): Living Award – Berniece Arlene ‘Lady Long Rider’ Ende, Trego. Legacy Award – Wilderness Worn – A Government Packers Legacy, Eureka.

· District 11 (Mineral, Missoula, & Ravalli Counties): Living Award – Raymond Paul ‘Ray’ Rugg, Superior. Legacy Award – Leonard Moore, Condon.

· District 12 (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, & Powell Counties): Gary Donald Clark, Ennis. Legacy Award – Lee Martinell Co., Dell.

The MCHF & WHC tentatively plans to honor these inductees during the MCHF Annual Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering February 12 – 13, 2021, in Great Falls at the Heritage Inn. More information on this event will come later in the year.

Full biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF & WHC’s website, http://www.montanacowboyfame.org. This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon.

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame