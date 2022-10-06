Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) announces their 15th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” said DuWayne Wilson, MCHF & WHC president. “Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”

The MCHF & WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2023 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, & Valley Counties): Living: Jack & Andrea Billingsley of Glasgow; Legacy: John & Catherine Etchart of Tampico.

District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, & Wibaux Counties): Living: Glenda S. (Childers) Reynolds of Brusett; Legacy: Alfred Henry “Al” Johnson, Jordan

District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, & Treasure Counties): Living: Robert J. “Jim” Wilson of Alzada; Legacy: Laton Alton “L.A.” Huffman of Miles City

District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, & Liberty Counties): Living: Richard Dallas “Dick” Granell of Havre; Legacy: Alfonse Valentine & Marie Theresa (Amssoms) Vercruyssen of Chinook

District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, & Toole Counties): Living: Alan Dennis “Skip” Joseph of Great Falls; Legacy: Charles Edward “Charlie” Morris of Great Falls

District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, & Wheatland Counties): Wes & Tammy Schenk of Harlowton; Legacy: Irwin Conrad Allen of Ryegate

District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, & Yellowstone Counties): Elãnna Skorupa aka: Quackgrass Sally of Bridger; Robert Stuart Brownlee of Big Timber

District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, & Lewis and Clark Counties): Living: Charles Gilbert “Chuck” Plymale of Townsend; Legacy: Wesley Robert “Wes” Synness of Helena

District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, & Park Counties): Living: Warren Howard Johnson of Gardiner; Legacy: Donald W. “Donnie” Johnston, White Sulphur Springs

District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, & Sanders Counties): Living: Thomas Michael “Tom” Harmon of Kila; Legacy: Hollister “Pat” McVay of Kalispell

District 11 (Mineral, Missoula, & Ravalli Counties): Living: Robert M. “Dr. Bob” Brown of Missoula; Legacy: William M. “Bill” Holt of Lolo

District 12 (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, & Powell Counties): Living: Daniel Calvin “Dan” Hill of Dillon; Legacy: Esther Marie (Johnson) McDonald of Philipsburg.

The MCHF & WHC plans to honor these inductees during the MCHF Annual Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering February 11, 2023, in Great Falls at the Heritage Inn. Look for more information as it becomes available on our Facebook page and on our website.

Full biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF & WHC’s website, http://www.montanacowboyfame.org . This year’s inductees will be added to the website in the near future.

For further information, contact the MCHF & WHC at 406-653-3800 or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org .

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame