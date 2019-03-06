Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame seeks nominations for Class of 2019

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) is seeking nominations for the 2019 Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame induction round. Every year, the MCHF & WHC honors living and historical figures that have made notable contributions to Montana's western heritage.

"We invite people from across Montana to identify those in their communities who are most deserving of inclusion in the hall of fame," said Bill Galt, MCHF&WHC board president. "Nominations are open and welcome from the public at large."

2019 marks the ninth year the MCHF & WHC will honor living inductees and the twelfth year of honoring legacy (non-living) inductees. The MCHF & WHC Board of Trustees will cast votes to select living and legacy inductees from each of the MCHF & WHC's 12 Trustee Districts based on nominations from the public.

Nominees can be men, women, ranches, stage coach lines, animals, hotels, etc.—anyone or anything that has made a notable contribution to our Montana western heritage. A full listing of inductees from 2011-2018, the 2019 Nomination Instructions, and more about the Hall of Fame induction process can be found online at http://www.montanacowboyfame.org.

If you would like to make a nomination, you must contact the MCHF & WHC at Christy@montanacowboyfame.org or by calling (406) 653-3800 prior to the submission deadline to express your intent to nominate. Nominations must include a cover page, a two-page biography, and a high-quality photograph. All nomination documents must be in electronic format and emailed by May 31, 2019.

The 2019 Class of the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame will be announced by press release by September 15, 2019. Winning inductees will be honored at the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering February 8, 2020, at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls, Montana.