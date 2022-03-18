Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame to celebrate inductees April 9 in Great Falls

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) will celebrate the 14th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Saturday, April 9 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

There is still time to register for the Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch, which begins at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Pre-registration is $30 per person. Call today to reserve your seat.

Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2022 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

The 2022 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame are:

District 1 District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, & Valley Counties): Living: Ardelle & Kenneth “Ken” Hart from Outlook; Legacy: Howard Arnold Bestland, Antelope.

District 2 District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, & Wibaux Counties): Living: Jack Rodney & Deborah Gaye (Walton) “Debbie” Hinnaland, Brockway: Legacy: Harbaugh Ranch, Jordan

District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, & Treasure Counties): Living: Wallace Kirk “Wally” Badgett Miles City; Legacy: John W. “Johnny” Moore, Miles City

District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, & Liberty Counties): Living: John W. “Jack” Young, Lloyd; Legacy: Jerome “Jerry” & Flora Kearful, Chinook

District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, & Toole Counties): Living: Myrle Allon Gollaher, Cascade; Legacy: Richard Thomas “Dick” Loss, Fairfield

District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, & Wheatland Counties): John Joseph “Johnny” Carr, Christina; Legacy: Everal Eugene “Sonny” Butterfield, Roundup

District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, & Yellowstone Counties): Living: Gary Jay Crowder, Billings; Kill Kare Klub – Ladies Along the Yellowstone, Big Timber

District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, & Lewis and Clark Counties): Living: Kitty Ann (Quigley) Taaler Helena; Legacy: Donald W. “Don” Hilger, Helena

District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, & Park Counties): Living: James Andrew “Jim” Lind, White Sulphur Springs; Legacy: Patrick “Pat” Bergan, White Sulphur Springs

District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, & Sanders Counties): Living: Gerald Lee “Jerry” Hamel, Dixon; Legacy: Miracle of America Museum, Polson

District 11: (Mineral, Missoula, & Ravalli Counties): Living: Raymond Glenn “Ray” Cebulski, Seeley Lake; Legacy: Travelers’ Rest State Park, Lolo

District 12: (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, & Powell Counties): Living: Edward Everett “Jack” Hooker, Ovando; Legacy: Charles Peter Henry & Nicholas John Bielenberg, Deer Lodge.

Attendees are encouraged to wrap up their day with The Cowboy Ball and Benefit Auction, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. that evening, April 9. This event features a brisket buffet dinner and live Western music. A silent and live auction will feature unique Western items. Pre-registration to the Cowboy Ball is $75 per person.

Full biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF & WHC’s website, http://www.montanacowboyfame.org . This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon.

While in Great Falls, be sure to visit the MCHF Gallery at the Charles M. Russell Museum. The MCHF Gallery is free, although there is a fee to view the other museum galleries.

For further information, contact the MCHF & WHC at 406-653-3800 or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org . Pre-register with a debit or credit card by calling (406) 650-7460.

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame