Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame to celebrate inductees February 11 in Great Falls

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame will celebrate the 15th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Saturday, February 11 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

There is still time to register for the Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch, which begins at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Pre-registration is $30 per person. Call today to reserve your seat.

Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2023 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

The 2023 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame are:

District 1 District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, & Valley Counties): Living: Jack & Andrea Billingsley of Glasgow; Legacy: John & Catherine Etchart of Tampico

District 2 District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, & Wibaux Counties): Living: Glenda S. (Childers) Reynolds of Brusett; Legacy: Alfred Henry “Al” Johnson, Jordan

District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, & Treasure Counties): Living: Robert J. “Jim” Wilson of Alzada; Legacy: Laton Alton “L.A.” Huffman of Miles City

District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, & Liberty Counties): Living: Richard Dallas “Dick” Granell of Havre; Legacy: Alfonse Valentine & Marie Theresa (Amssoms) Vercruyssen of Chinook

District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, & Toole Counties): Living: Alan Dennis “Skip” Joseph of Great Falls; Legacy: Charles Edward “Charlie” Morris of Great Falls

District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, & Wheatland Counties): Living: Wes & Tammy Schenk of Harlowton; Legacy: Irwin Conrad Allen of Ryegate

District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, & Yellowstone Counties): Living: Elãnna Skorupa aka: Quackgrass Sally of Bridger; Legacy: Robert Stuart Brownlee of Big Timber

District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, & Lewis and Clark Counties): Living: Charles Gilbert “Chuck” Plymale of Townsend; Legacy: Wesley Robert “Wes” Synness of Helena

District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, & Park Counties): Living: Warren Howard Johnson of Gardiner; Legacy: Donald W. “Donnie” Johnston, White Sulphur Springs

District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, & Sanders Counties): Living: Thomas Michael “Tom” Harmon of Kila; Legacy: Hollister “Pat” McVay of Kalispell

District 11: (Mineral, Missoula, & Ravalli Counties): Living: Robert M. “Dr. Bob” Brown of Missoula; Legacy: William M. “Bill” Holt of Lolo

District 12: (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, & Powell Counties): Living: Daniel Calvin “Dan” Hill of Dillon; Legacy: Esther Marie (Johnson) McDonald of Philipsburg.

Attendees are encouraged to wrap up their day with The Cowboy Ball and Benefit Auction, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. that evening, February 11. This event features a brisket buffet dinner and live Western music by Big Sky Country. A silent and live auction will feature unique Western items. If you wish to donate to the auction, please contact us. Pre-registration to the Cowboy Ball is $75 per person.

Full biographies for past and present inductees are available on the MCHF & WHC’s website, http://www.montanacowboyfame.org . This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon.

While in Great Falls, be sure to visit the MCHF Gallery at the Charles M. Russell Museum. The MCHF Gallery is free, although there is a fee to view the other museum galleries.

For further information, contact the MCHF & WHC at 406-653-3800 or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org .

Pre-register with a debit or credit card by calling (406) 650-7460.

.–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame