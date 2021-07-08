Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame to celebrate the Class of 2020 Inductees in Great Falls

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame’s (MCHF) celebratory brunch, cowboy ball and benefit auction are slated for Saturday, August 14 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. The festive event will honor 24 Class of 2020 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, raise funds for the non-profit MCHF and celebrate Montana’s collective western heritage. Everyone who enjoys the western lifestyle, both past and present, is encouraged to join in the fun and celebration.

Due to scheduling delays, the event which traditionally has taken place in February, was postponed from February until August 2021.

“The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame is thrilled to be able to hold this in-person induction ceremony and cowboy ball,” said MCHF & WHC President Bill Galt. “This will be a great time to celebrate our Class of 2020 Inductees at our Recognition Ceremony Brunch and then have a chance to kick up your heels at the Cowboy Ball. We have more reasons than ever to enjoy our cowboy camaraderie, our close-knit western communities, and being together again to celebrate our heritage.”

The Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Tickets are $30 per person. Early registration is recommended as this event sells out well in advance each year.

The Cowboy Ball and Benefit Auction kicks off at 7:00 p.m. This event features a brisket buffet dinner and live Western music by the Merle Travis Band. A silent and live auction will feature unique Western items. Tickets to the Cowboy Ball are $75 per person.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the MCHF Gallery in the Charles M. Russell Museum; admittance is free and open to the public. To view additional CMR Museum Galleries, museum fees apply.

Register with a debit or credit card by calling (406) 650-7460, or mail the registration form and payment by August 1 to MCHF: Attn: Christy Stensland, 4946 Road 1064, Wolf Point, MT 59201. Email Christy if you are mailing in your registration form, Christy@montanacowboyfame.org . For room reservations call the Heritage Inn, (406) 761-1900. The room block expires July 27, 2021.

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame