Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame to honor inductees at Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering in Great Falls, Feb. 3

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) extends an invitation to all to attend the Annual MCHF Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at the Best Western Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

"We are excited to be celebrating our 12th anniversary of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame," said MCHF & WHC President Jeff Bolstad. "We are honored to celebrate those who embody the qualities of our Montana communities and way of life. If you are proud of your Montana Western heritage and wish to help preserve and pass it on to the next generation, we invite you to join us in Great Falls for this special event."

The Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Tickets are $30 per person. Early registration is recommended as this event sells out well in advance each year!

The Cowboy Ball and Benefit Auction will kick off at 7:00 p.m. This event will feature a Chuckwagon Buffet dinner and live Western music by Big Sky Country. A silent and live auction will feature unique Western items. Tickets to the Cowboy Ball are $75 per person or $570 for an eight-person table.

Register by calling (406) 653-3800, or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org. Reserve a hotel room at the Best Western Heritage Inn by calling (406) 761-1900.

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame