Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame to honor inductees at Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering in Great Falls, Feb. 9

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) extends an invitation to all to attend the Annual MCHF Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Best Western Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

"This year we celebrate our 13th gathering and 11th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame," said MCHF & WHC President Bill Galt. "The inductees embody the spirit of our Montana communities and way of life. Please join us in Great Falls for this special event to preserve our Montana Western heritage and pass it on to the next generation."

The Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Tickets are $30 per person. Early registration is recommended as this event sells out well in advance each year!

The Cowboy Ball and Benefit Auction will kick off at 7:00 p.m. This event will feature a Chuckwagon Buffet dinner and live Western music by Big Sky Country. A silent and live auction will feature unique Western items. Tickets to the Cowboy Ball are $75 per person or $570 for an eight-person table.

Register by calling (406) 653-3800, or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org. Reserve a hotel room at the Best Western Heritage Inn by calling (406) 761-1900.

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame