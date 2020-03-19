Montana Department of Agriculture Announces Over $850,000 in Grants and Loan Awards Funds Awarded from Growth Through Ag Program

2020 Growth Through Agriculture Program Awards

Big Sandy Organics – Big Sandy

Grant for $40,000 to increase storage space, grow production capabilities with the purchase of a second jacketed steam kettle, and advance its national online marketing.

Big Sky Orchards – Big Fork

Grant for $40,000 to expand the processing and packaging of family-grown Montana hops and enable year-round hops availability.

Caroline Point Farm - Missoula

Grant and Loan for $30,000 to help expand ecommerce and wholesale markets for Mountain Meadow Bone Broth.

Cowboy Cricket Farms – Bozeman

Grant for $15,000 to assist with the purchase of automation and sensor equipment to increase cricket farm production and materials for packaging finished products.

Crawford Distillery – Havre

Grant for $5,362 to assist with the purchase of distilling equipment that will increase production capability from 50 gallons to 300 gallons.

Crescent Ridge Farm – Alberton

Grant for $25,250 to assist with a processing and cold storage facility and expansion of the produce and flower farm.

Crooked Yard Hops – Bozeman

Loan for $13,500 to help with the expansion of hops harvesting and packaging line to meet the Montana market demand for hops and hops processing.

Dry Hills Distillery – Bozeman

Loan for $49,000 to assist with the purchase of an electric hammer-mill and an automated bottle labeling system to increase the production of Montana grains and expand co-packaging potential.

Farmented Foods – Kalispell

Grant for $14,052 to assist with business expansion and larger-scale processing and fermentation equipment purchases, consultant services, advertising and promotion.

Flathead Lake Cherry Growers – Polson

Grant for $50,000 to replace its cold-storage cooling system with a non-hazardous, freon-based system.

Go Roam Free – Hot Springs

Grant for $5,000 to help expand the production of grass-fed bison products through improvements to infrastructure and marketing.

Green Ridge Biosolutions – Ronan

Grant for $45,000 to purchase a 50kg per hour extraction unit and expand Green Ridge’s capacity to extract Montana-grown hemp ten-fold.

Hamilton Pack – Hamilton

Grant for $46,000 to assist with the purchase of a vacuum tumbler and new hamburger grinder and mixer to expand product offerings and sell an additional 700 lbs of meat per week.

Hi Country Snack Foods – Lincoln

Grant and Loan for $75,000 to assist with the purchase and installation of packaging equipment for the local jerky operation so it can co-package for other Montana companies.

Kalispell Kreamery – Kalispell

Loan for $28,000 to assist with the establishment of a glass bottle recycling program through purchase of a multi-function bottle washer and a rotary cap feeder and cap chute.

Lifeline Produce – Victor

Grant for $16,990 to build and equip a commissary kitchen for prepping and washing ready-to-eat vegetables.

Milk River Joint Board of Control – Havre

Grant for $50,000 for supplies and materials to replace Drop 2 of the St. Mary Project, helping to provide a continued water supply to the Milk River Basin while preserving the Basin’s natural resources.

Montana Branded – Westby

Grant for $27,000 to assist with the purchase of a walk-in freezer to expand retail beef sales.

Montana Gluten Free Prairie – Manhattan

Grant for $5,000 to upgrade packaging and baking equipment to increase production efficiencies and double production capacity in two years.

Montana Premier Protein – Billings

Grant for $50,000 to help fund an engineering study, site evaluation consultation, and market analysis for its pulse protein processing facility.

Project Meats – Billings

Grant and Loan for $150,000 to assist with the purchase of packaging and processing equipment to accommodate growth at a new facility, provide new hire training and acquire a delivery vehicle.

SporeAttic – Bozeman

Grant for $11,290 to assist with infrastructure development, startup costs and mushroom cultivation equipment purchases for the commercial mushroom farm.

St. Mary Rehabilitation Working Group – Malta

Grant for $43,388 to repair and replace the most severely failed expansion joints and concrete saddle supports of the St. Mary River Siphon.

Willow Mountain Winery – Corvallis

Grant for $25,000 to assist with vineyard expansion, maintenance, and winery production including the development of sparkling wines.