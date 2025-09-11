Montana Department of Agriculture Fall 2025 Pesticide Disposal Events Reminder

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding the public about fall pesticide disposal events during the week of September 23 – 26, 2025, in Plentywood, Glasgow, Glendive, and Hardin.

Annual pesticide waste collection events have collected nearly 780,000 pounds of pesticide waste from over 1,800 participants since the program’s inception in 1994.

“When it comes the disposal of pesticide products, Montana has limited options,” said Carli Davis of the MDA’s Pesticide Disposal and Container Recycling Programs. “This program ensures that waste product is properly disposed of in a manner that is also environmentally friendly.”

The MDA program was designed to assist individuals with disposing of any pesticides that are unusable as originally intended, or cannot be used for any other purpose, in an environmentally responsible way. In effect, the Pesticide and Waste Disposal Program protects Montana’s ecosystems and groundwater, as well as families, pets, livestock and drinking water from potentially hazardous materials.

2025 Pesticide Waste Collection Dates and Locations:

Fall Events

Tuesday, September 23 – Plentywood, MT

Wednesday, September 24 – Glasgow, MT

Thursday, September 25 – Glendive, MT

Friday, September 26 – Hardin, MT

The pre-registration deadline for the fall event is Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Registrations for pesticide waste collection events are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no charge for the first 200 pounds of material; amounts over 200 pounds are assessed at $1.00 per pound, and products are weighed on site. Additional fees may apply to pesticides with dioxins or dioxin precursors.

Please visit the Montana Waste Pesticide Disposal Program page at agr.mt.gov to register. For more information, please visit agr.mt.gov/Pesticide-Waste-Disposal-Program or contact Carli Davis at (406) 465-0531.

The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov .

-Montana Department of Agriculture