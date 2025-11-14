Montana Department of Agriculture Hemp Research & Development Public Meeting

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) will host a public meeting to review proposal submissions aimed to fund projects designed to promote and enhance Montana’s hemp industry through improved production and marketing opportunities.

Meetings will take place at the Montana Department of Agriculture in Room 225 on Monday, November 17, 2025, beginning at 12:00 p.m. The option to join virtually will be available via Zoom.

To view an agenda for the meeting, please visit: agr.mt.gov. To request information to join the meeting virtually, please email Dani Jones at danielle.jones@mt.gov .

Hemp Research & Market Development Program aims to advance Montana’s hemp industry needs and opportunities through research, promotion, and market development of hemp grown in Montana.

