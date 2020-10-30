Montana Department of Agriculture Releases Hemp Marketplace

Montana hemp buyers and sellers can connect through new Hemp Marketplace

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced today that the Hemp Marketplace is now available to buyers and sellers of hemp and hemp derivatives. The online portal can be accessed by visiting the department’s website.

“With hemp being a relatively new crop grown in Montana, the department recognizes that these markets are still developing,” said MDA Director Ben Thomas. “The Hemp Marketplace was developed to help facilitate connections between buyers and sellers. I’m looking forward to seeing how the marketplace will continue to advance the industry.”

The Hemp Marketplace concept originated from the same idea as the department’s Hay Hotline, only instead of hay and pasture, the online tool connects buyers and sellers of hemp and hemp derivatives. Because hemp is a regulated crop, only growers that are licensed through the Montana State Hemp Program are permitted to list hemp for sale and all listings must be comply with the 0.3% threshold for THC.

Users can enter new listings or view existing listings free of charge by visiting MDA’s main website at agr.mt.gov, then selecting “Hemp Marketplace” from the “Topics” dropdown. MDA staff are also available to help assist with listings by phone at (406) 444-2402, by email at agr@mt.gov, and by fax at (406) 444-9493.

The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Agriculture