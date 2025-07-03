Montana Department of Agriculture to Host Annual Western Association of State Department of Agriculture Conference



WASDA Annual Conference Set for Julv 8 – 11. 2025, in Whitefish, Montana.

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is honored to host the 2025 annual meeting of the Western Association of State Departments of Agriculture (WASDA) on July 8-11, 2025, in Whitefish, MT.

This annual regional event gathers lead staff from the West’s 15 state departments of agriculture for educational discussions on relevant agricultural topics, share successes and challenges, and learn about agriculture in the host state.



WASDA is comprised of the Commissioners, Secretaries, and Directors of Agriculture from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Samoa, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Additionally, WASDA is one of four regional associations belonging to the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA). Policy passed at the yearly NASDA Conference is then brought to the attention of the Secretary of Agriculture. This is a great opportunity to network and establish connections with partners on the federal landscape.

The MDA is excited to spotlight Montana agriculture with a central programming theme of “Feeding our Communities, Fueling the Economy.”

–Montana Department of Agriculture