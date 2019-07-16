Montana Department of Livestock Assisting with Wolf Mitigation Donations

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Livestock is working in conjunction with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks in administering the voluntary fund for wolf mitigation, which was created through the passage of HB 291 in the 2019 legislative session. Donations to the account began to be accepted on July 1st.

The new law facilitates donations of $1 and higher and donations can be made by selecting the Wolf Mitigation donation option under the Conservation heading on FWP’s Online License Service Website or in person at any FWP License provider.

The contributions collected will be placed in a special revenue account administered by the Montana Department of Livestock to fund a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for wolf management to include flight time, collaring and lethal control of wolves.

The mission of the MDOL is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information on the department, visit http://www.liv.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Livestock