Montana Department of Revenue Warns of Tax Season Scams

The Montana Department of Revenue warns all Montanans to be aware of numerous scams and frauds related to their tax information and refunds.

The most recent scam involves the advertising of a 1-800 number for the Department of Revenue that mimics the department’s call center number.

When the taxpayer called that number, they were routed to a fraudster who attempted to get the taxpayer’s social security number and immediate payment for money that the taxpayer allegedly owed. Thankfully, the taxpayer was already suspicious of the number and instead reported the incident to us.

The Department of Revenue may contact individual taxpayers or businesses by phone, but in nearly all cases we will call only after sending at least one letter by U.S. mail. Such calls may come from our Collections Unit to discuss past-due taxes or a payment plan, or to verify information.

To verify a call or a letter you received is from the Department of Revenue, please call our Call Center at (406) 444-6900.

Other common tax season scams include:

Paying for a refund: If a caller says they have your tax refund, but you’ll have to pay a “fee” to receive it, it’s a scam. The Department of Revenue will never demand money before giving you your refund.

Threatening arrest, or seizure of your property: Taxpayers have received letters saying they owe taxes to Montana, and that the state will seize their property, or even file a warrant for their arrest.

Unclaimed Property, for a fee: The Department of Revenue returns unclaimed assets, such as insurance payouts, mineral royalties or old bank balances, to thousands of Montanans each year. You do not have to pay a fee to collect your own unclaimed property if you submit a claim directly with the department. Search at https://tap.dor.mt.gov to see if you have property with the department.

Phishing for data: Don’t click links on unsolicited emails. These links could infect your computer with malware that can jeopardize the security of your personal data such as your Social Security Number or banking information.

–Montana Department of Revenue