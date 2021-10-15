Montana Farm Bureau ACE Program accepting applications for 2022

The Montana Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its 2022 ACE (Advocate. Communicate. Educate.) program. The ACE program empowers Farm Bureau members to advocate on key industry issues and be confident, influential leaders in their county Farm Bureau and local communities. The focus of the program includes three primary objectives: developing leaders, engaging local communities, and issues advocacy.

Participants learn to refine and establish premier leadership and advocacy skills necessary to communicate industry issues effectively, engage in and address the needs of their rural communities, and fulfill new leadership responsibilities within their county and state Farm Bureau. They will practice public speaking and learn to address the media and non-agricultural audiences.

In addition to honing their communication skills, participants will learn effective collaboration and coalition-building by engaging in and across local communities and their county Farm Bureaus. ACE helps participants realize their value and talent as leaders and identify areas to serve in their communities and county Farm Bureaus.

Learning about key industry issues is the third leg of training for participants. With practiced, ever-evolving leadership skills, participants will be prepared to advocate on crucial industry issues.

The class of 2021 included Rachel Frost – Livingston; Tammy Copenhaver – Rudyard; Dana Jansen – Broadview; Shay Richter – Fort Benton; Jodie Drange – Laurel; Scott Stoner – Helena; Candace Weeda Strobbe – Cascade, and Sarah Boyer – Bridger. The class will present their ACE projects during the MFBF 102nd Annual Convention Nov. 8-11 in Billings.

For additional information on ACE and an application that is due by December 1, visit https://mfbf.org/programs/Montana-Farm-Bureau-ACE-Program . Questions: Contact Liv Holt at livh@mfbf.org , 406-581-3996 or Sue Ann Streufert at sueanns@mfbf.org , 406-587-3153.

– Montana Farm Bureau Federation